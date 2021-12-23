10 Easy, 5-Ingredient Soup Recipes
Chilly weather means getting to experience the simple joy of making a big pot of steaming hot soup. While there are few meals in life as comforting as a warm bowl of hearty soup, making it doesn't have to be a tedious task. You don't always have to throw everything but the kitchen sink in the pot; instead, try one of these five-ingredient soups. They're so easy to make, and with only five ingredients, they're cost-effective too. And don't worry, these soups don't skimp on flavor either! Scroll through to find the five-ingredient soups that will be replacing your regular recipes in no time.
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
No one would even guess this creamy soup is made with only cauliflower, olive oil, onion, garlic, and water. For a touch more flavor, you can replace the water with a broth of your choice.
5-Ingredient Taco Soup
Break out your pressure cooker for this quick and easy taco soup! Hearty taco soup is such a treat, and this flavorful soup only requires five ingredients. You'll just need your Instant Pot plus ground beef (or turkey), salsa, frozen corn and beans mix, Mexican cream con sal, and Cheddar cheese.
Five Can Soup
As the name suggests, this recipe only requires five canned ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry — it doesn't get any easier than that. This no-fuss soup is made with chili with beans, whole kernel corn, vegetable beef soup, tomato soup, and diced tomatoes with green chiles for an easy meal that everyone will love.
Miso Soup
The key to this five-ingredient soup is the dashi granules that dissolve to create a basic stock. After that, you can make this miso soup your own by using yellow, white, or red miso paste for different flavors.
Homemade Chicken Soup
Who knew chicken soup could be this easy to make? All you need is a whole chicken — you can use fresh, leftover, or rotisserie — carrots, celery, onion, and chicken bouillon. If you want to add an extra ingredient, you can doctor this soup up with your favorite type of pasta noodle.
Split Pea and Ham Soup I
This soup is the perfect chance to use up your leftover ham. Using the whole ham bone will add a ton of flavor to the soup — if you don't have ham with a bone, you can typically buy a ham hock at most grocery stores or butcher shops to achieve that rich, savory flavor.
Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings
With just four ingredients and 20 minutes, this take on chicken and dumplings really is beyond easy to make. You'll use cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, and cooked chicken meat (like from a rotisserie chicken) for the soup, and then add refrigerated biscuit dough for the dumplings.
Potato Soup
If you're short on time and ingredients, this potato soup is the way to go. All you need is 25 minutes to make it, plus butter, onion, cooked potatoes, chicken broth, and milk. Voilà: the perfect, easy potato soup.
Menudo
Mexican food fans will love this spicy soup. You need beef tripe, onions, white hominy (which are maize kernels) and chili powder. You can add as much or as little chili powder as you like depending on how much warmth you want to bring to your meal.
Mom's Italian Beef Barley Soup
Not only is this soup easy to make because it only requires a few ingredients, but it's also made entirely in your slow cooker. Just dump your chuck roast, beef bouillon, onion, tomato sauce, and uncooked barley in the slow cooker — set it, and let the slow cooker work its magic for five hours while you do something else.