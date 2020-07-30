5-Star Fish Taco and Sauce Recipes with Top Taco Tips

Fish tacos are a taste of pure textural wizardry -- the tender bite of fish, the crispy crunch of cabbage, and the kick of creamy white sauce will put a spell on you. One bite and you're hooked. Lucky for you, we've got a world of fish taco recipes to explore! Grilled fish tacos, baked fish tacos, blackened fish tacos, and fried fish tacos. We have salmon tacos, halibut tacos, shrimp tacos, cod tacos, and tilapia tacos. These top-rated tacos are just some of our very favorite fish taco recipes. Enjoy them on warm corn tortillas topped with all the fixings. And don't forget the fresh limes!

What's the Best Fish for Fish Tacos?

There's more than one fish in the fish taco sea. For breaded and fried fish tacos, try a white fish like cod, halibut, tilapia, haddock, flounder, and mahi-mahi. Firm, stronger-flavored salmon is good for the grill. Shrimp is also a good choice for the grill.