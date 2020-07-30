5-Star Fish Taco and Sauce Recipes with Top Taco Tips
Fish tacos are a taste of pure textural wizardry -- the tender bite of fish, the crispy crunch of cabbage, and the kick of creamy white sauce will put a spell on you. One bite and you're hooked. Lucky for you, we've got a world of fish taco recipes to explore! Grilled fish tacos, baked fish tacos, blackened fish tacos, and fried fish tacos. We have salmon tacos, halibut tacos, shrimp tacos, cod tacos, and tilapia tacos. These top-rated tacos are just some of our very favorite fish taco recipes. Enjoy them on warm corn tortillas topped with all the fixings. And don't forget the fresh limes!
What's the Best Fish for Fish Tacos?
There's more than one fish in the fish taco sea. For breaded and fried fish tacos, try a white fish like cod, halibut, tilapia, haddock, flounder, and mahi-mahi. Firm, stronger-flavored salmon is good for the grill. Shrimp is also a good choice for the grill.
Wonderful Fried Fish Tacos
"Beer battered, fried fish tacos served with all the fixings," says Christine. "The fish of choice is cod, but haddock is also a good bet."
Fried fish taco tip: Don't skip the beer here. If you don't drink beer, try club soda. The fizz works magic on fried fish making an extra crispy crust. And, of course, be careful sliding the battered fish into the hot fat!
Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing
Marinated tilapia takes no time to grill. These healthy grilled fish tacos are served with a tangy, spicy adobo and lime juice dressing. "Choose toppings to suit your taste," says Mary Dohrmann, "or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro."
Grilled fish taco tip: The key to successful grilled fish tacos is quick cooking on high heat. You'll cut the marinated tilapia into chunks (not too small or they'll fall through the grates) and grill over high heat, turning just once. You can also bake them in the oven (350 degrees F) until the fish easily flakes with a fork, 9 to 11 minutes.
Fish Tacos with Honey-Cumin Cilantro Slaw and Chipotle Mayo
"I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them," says SCAREY76. "They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!"
Fried fish taco tip: For crispy fried fish that stays crispy, start with an icy cold batter and be sure your fish is as dry as possible before dunking it in the cold batter. If you're using frozen fish, be sure to thaw completely and pat the fish dry before breading and battering.
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Yes, shrimp are not fish. But they do make a sensational seafood taco, so shrimp tacos make the list. Crustacoean? "Warm corn tortillas filled with spicy chipotle shrimp and garnished with cilantro, onion, and lime," says rvelasquez.
Fish taco tip: Corn tortillas are the traditional choice for fish tacos. For best results, double them up. A single tortilla will tend to tear to pieces, pretty much on the first delectable bite.
Fish Tacos
"I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home," says BREESE823. "We live in the south now, and nobody has heard of these! Serve with homemade pico de gallo, and lime wedges to squeeze on top!"
Fish taco tip: Pico de gallo, with diced veggies, is a good choice for fish tacos because it's not as liquidy as tomato salsa.
Blackened Salmon Tacos with Chunky Mango Avocado Salsa
Flaky blackened salmon is topped with a bright salsa of mangoes, avocado, orange bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. "This is a quick and easy recipe that you are sure to enjoy," says Leah Smart. "Healthy and delish!"
Blackened fish taco tip: Turn the stove fan up to high for this preparation -- and maybe throw open the kitchen windows
Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa
"Spicy grilled fish tacos are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn," says LouiseCol. "Your guests will swim back for seconds!"
Halibut Fish Tacos
Here's another healthy grilled fish taco recipe with a mango and avocado salsa. This one calls for halibut steaks. "Yummy! I love fish tacos," raves Libbie Remmel. "If I find a cheaper white fish, I will substitute it for the halibut."
Fish taco tip: To soften corn tortillas, heat them up in in a dry cast-iron skillet. You just need a few seconds on either side. Or more simply, wrap your corn tortillas in foil and pop them in a hot oven for about 10 minutes.
Baja Sauce for Fish or Shrimp Tacos
"I really like this on grilled or blackened fish tacos," says flachaz.
Fried Fish taco tip: Many fried fish recipes call for all-purpose flour. For a lighter, crispy crust, try experimenting with rice flour, cornstarch, or potato starch.
Fish Taco Sauce
"I use this sauce for my fish tacos," says kaylee88. "You can make this ahead and keep in the fridge. You can substitute any hot sauce for the sriracha."
Fish taco tip: Pre-packaged coleslaw kits can be a good starting point for fish tacos -- and a time-saver, too.
Creamy Jalapeno
Though it's billed here (and is delicious) as a dip, this creamy jalapeno, sour cream, and ranch recipe is similar to the Baja sauce they serve with Chuy's fish tacos in Texas. "I prefer to make it the night before so the flavors really have time to work together," says IdahoJamGirl.
Taco sauce tip: Don't skip the food processor step. "It's just not the same without it," says the recipe submitter. Also, for heat seekers, it's safe to double the jalapenos.