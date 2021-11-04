10 Fish Pie Recipes for Complete, Comforting Seafood Dinners
As the weather gets colder, what could be more comforting and delicious than a piping hot fish pie that's easy to make and super filling, too. Get inspired with this heart-warming collection of our top-rated fish pie recipes, featuring a family-friendly, fluffy potato-topped haddock and cod pie, a sumptuous salmon and shrimp pot pie, a super-simple canned tuna pie, and more.
Fisherman's Pie
The whole family will adore this easy and versatile fish pie. In this Irish-style fish pie, chunks of cod are coated in a cheesy spinach and garlic sauce and topped with a thick layer of mashed potatoes and grated cheese. Add finely sliced green onions or baby leeks to the mash for a colcannon-style topping.
Easy Weeknight Tuna Pot Pie
Refrigerated crescent rolls create a pastry-style topping for this budget-friendly fish pie that uses canned tuna fish for a deliciously easy meal any night of the week. "This recipe really surprised me, it was wonderful!" says home cook Jackie C. "I was honestly not expecting anything gourmet, and it isn't, but for simple ingredients that I normally always have on hand, this is a wonderful dish!"
Fluffy Haddock and Potato Pie
Try this easy, cheesy, traditional fish pie with either haddock, cod, or salmon fillets — or a mixture of all three. The fish is poached in warm milk, then flaked and folded into mashed potatoes; top with grated cheese and bake until golden on top for British-style comfort food at its best!
Smoked Fish Pie
Packed with smoked haddock fillets, salmon, potatoes, and green peas, this fish pie filling will get raves either baked in a pie shell or topped with mashed potatoes. If you're short on time, this dish works just as well with a tin of smoked fish chowder or prepared béchamel sauce.
Salmon Pot Pie
In this sumptuous seafood pie, salmon and shrimp combine with leeks, carrots, and celery in a rich creamy dill sauce. The filling is simply topped with a layer of puff pasty for a simple seafood twist on a classic chicken pot pie.
Easy Fish Pie
To create this luxurious fish pie, white fish and shrimp are cooked in a rich-and-creamy cheese and mustard sauce and topped with fluffy, buttery mashed potatoes. "Living by the sea, we try to eat fish often and this hearty meal is an easy way to enjoy a little bit of what you fancy!" says recipe contributor CharlieB.
Chef John's Fisherman's Pie
This fantastic fish pie from Chef John has a layer of cod mixed with spinach in a garlic and lemon sauce. It's topped with a crust of buttery potatoes with a hint of nutmeg. "This was the ultimate in comfort food!" says home cook Alison King. "Simple, easy, delicious. I really can`t rave enough...I`ll be making this again and again and again!"
Koulibiaka
In this famous Russian fish pie recipe, salmon fillets are baked inside puff pastry with a creamy sauce, cabbage leaves, and layers of a savory rice pilaf packed with mushrooms, chopped hard-cooked eggs, and fresh dill. This dish makes an impressive centerpiece that's guaranteed to impress your guests!
Salmon and Potato Pie
A rich and delicious filling made with canned red salmon, tender potatoes, onions, garlic, and thyme is cooked in a prepared pie shell to make this easy fish pie that's perfect for a week night meal when it's cold and blustery outside. Serve with green peas and bechamel sauce on the side if you like.
Mini Lobster Pot Pies
Topped with buttery puff pastry crust, Chef John's mini lobster pot pies make the perfect special dinner for two. "There is no better way to stretch a relatively small amount of lobster, which makes this one of those very rare dishes that's both frugal and a splurge all at the same time," says Chef John. "These mini lobster pot pies are loaded with tons of lobster flavor, thanks to an easy homemade lobster broth."