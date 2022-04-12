10 Fish Burgers That Totally Beat Beef

<p>Save day-old bread to use in this pantry-friendly burger recipe, which uses a pouch of tuna for four servings. "Simple and easy to make, but instead of frying, I chose to put them in the oven for 20 minutes or so," home cook Cheri says. "Topped with lettuce, tomato, and a little bit of mayo on a roll, they were perfect for a Friday night Lenten dinner."</p>