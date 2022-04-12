10 Fish Burgers That Totally Beat Beef
Whether you're on a break from beef and turkey or simply prefer seafood, homemade fish burgers can blow the competition out of the water. Juicy and flavorful, our favorite fish burger recipes use fish fillets and minced or ground fish as patties. Get recipes for salmon, tuna, cod, and tilapia, plus ideas for fish burger toppings, from coleslaw to tartar sauce.
Fresh Salmon Burgers with Lemon-Yogurt Sauce
Our Fresh Salmon Burgers with Lemon-Yogurt Sauce average a five-star rating from home cooks who love their flavor and consistency. "The secret to juicy (not pasty!) salmon burgers is to chop the salmon coarsely with a knife," recipe submitter RuthE says.
Tilapia Burger Patties
With these patties, mild tilapia gets a flavor boost from sautéed garlic, green onions, bell pepper, celery, and parsley, plus a pinch each of onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and black pepper. Panko bread crumbs and egg hold it all together.
Delicious Ahi Fish Burgers with Chives
"My family loves this recipe. Easily changeable with different veggies and spices," home cook GVB says of these ahi tuna patties, which pack in carrots, onion, chives, eggs, panko crumbs, mayonnaise, and seasoning. "I'm requested to make this all the time."
Baked Cod Burgers
"I invented this to get my five-year-old son to eat fish, and it was a hit! He ate his in record time," says recipe submitter Alison M. "We prefer cod, but I am sure it would translate to any mild white fish. It goes great with a fresh baby spinach salad topped with tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled feta."
Fish Friday Tuna Burgers
Save day-old bread to use in this pantry-friendly burger recipe, which uses a pouch of tuna for four servings. "Simple and easy to make, but instead of frying, I chose to put them in the oven for 20 minutes or so," home cook Cheri says. "Topped with lettuce, tomato, and a little bit of mayo on a roll, they were perfect for a Friday night Lenten dinner."
Baked Ranch Tilapia Burgers
Have these four-ingredient breaded and baked tilapia patties on the table in just 25 minutes. "I prefer to eat the tilapia with lettuce only but my boyfriend puts ketchup and cheese on his," recipe submitter epoor says.
Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers
Mixed into the patties and combined with light mayonnaise as a sauce, lemon juice and dried basil brighten canned salmon. "This could possibly be the best salmon burger recipe I've tried so far," home cook MorningJoy52 says. "The burger was nicely browned and crunchy and held together very well."
Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo
This recipe also features lemon-basil mayonnaise but uses fresh salmon in the patties, with the added flavors of garlic, green bell pepper, and soy sauce. "Well seasoned and the ingredients complement each other. I cooked them for exactly five minutes per side and the result was a crispy exterior and a creamy interior," Allrecipes Allstar Bren says.
Fish and Chips Sliders
Crushed malt vinegar and sea salt chips take the place of breadcrumbs in these baked, slider-style fish burgers. Tangy coleslaw dressed with Greek yogurt, honey mustard, and vinegar complements them.
Tasty Tuna Burgers
Bold ingredients like chili sauce, hot pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and dried dill weed transform canned tuna into a delicious, easy dinner. Reviewers enjoy the burgers with toppings like sliced avocado, pepperjack cheese, tartar sauce, and sour cream.