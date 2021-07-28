8 Ways to Use Fennel Fronds
The green, feather-like fronds on top of fennel bulbs have a fresh, subtle licorice-y flavor. They are gorgeous as a garnish but also add flavor to vegetable side dishes, salads, soups, and salmon. From roasted carrots and onions with fennel fronds and honey to an Italian sausage pizza that's topped with fennel fronds, get inspired with these seven sensational recipes that show you some delicious ideas for using fennel fronds.
Orange-Fennel Salad
If you like fennel, you'll love this vibrant spinach salad that features both sliced fennel and fennel fronds. An olive oil, orange juice, and cumin dressing elevates it to an incredibly fresh, and summery treat that highlights the wonderful flavor of fennel.
Cream of Fennel Soup
In this quick and easy soup fennel is simmered in vegetable stock and puréed with cream. Don't throw away the fennel fronds, instead finely chop them and use them as a garnish to give your guests an extra boost of aniseed flavor in every spoonful.
Kale and Fennel Frond Frittata
"A very green frittata that makes delicious use of fennel fronds," says Diana Moutsopoulos. "I love the delicate flavor that they impart, and the kale and feta cheese in this frittata are a perfect match. You could use spinach or chard instead of kale, if desired."
Braised Fennel with Tomatoes and Feta
Sliced fennel bulbs, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cloves are pan-fried with lemon juice and a pinch of salt, then briefly roasted until tender and naturally sweet. Sprinkle fresh fennel fronds and crumbled feta on top for a super tasty side dish.
Steamed Salmon Steaks with Lemon Butter and Fennel
You won't hear any complaints from fennel lovers if you add a generous helping of fennel fronds on top of these tender steamed salmon fillets. Season fillets with fennel seeds and serve with a rich lemony butter sauce for an incredibly easy supper for two.
Roasted Carrots and Onions with Fennel Fronds and Honey
Fennel fronds have a gorgeous fresh flavor of licorice which marries beautifully with sweet carrots and caramelized onions in this roasted vegetable side dish. Their contrasting color makes this dish look beautiful to boot.
Fennel-Smoked Salmon
In this clever and delicious summer recipe, Chef John combines fresh fennel fronds, chopped tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, and seasonings to create a flavor-packed dressing. Serve the dressing on top of salmon fillets that have been smoked over wood chips on a bed of sliced fennel.
Fennel and Sausage Pizza
An incredibly tasty Italian sausage and mozzarella pizza that gets added flavor from fresh fennel slices, onion, and garlic. Top with a generous helping of finely chopped fennel fronds for a beautiful presentation and extra aniseed flavor.