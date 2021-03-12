16 Gorgeous Cheesecakes Perfect for Springtime
Bright springtime days seem to call for a change of flavors as we leave winter behind and rush headlong into the season of renewal. The first of the fresh strawberries hit the market, long stalks of ruby-red rhubarb swagger in, apricots give us the first taste of the stone fruit to come — and if you're wondering what all this has to do with cheesecake, it's because these fresh spring flavors are showcased in the delightful cheesecakes I've gathered here for you. You'll also find bright hits of citrus and juicy pineapple to put sunshine on your plate, along with a couple of surprises you might not expect. Take a look and say "cheeeeeesecake!"
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake is baked atop a carrot cake crust for a two-in-one dessert perfect for any springtime occasions. Swirls of almond-flavored cream cheese frosting top off this decadent treat.
Rhubarb Cheesecake
We can't talk about springtime cheesecakes without including this top-rated beauty made with a layer of fresh rhubarb. Joni Schwab Bosch says, "This is by far the best cheesecake I have ever made! I used about ¾ of a package of Pecan Sandies with ¼ cup melted butter for the crust, baked that for about 7 minutes then followed the recipe exactly."
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
You'll get lemony cheesecake, sweet/tart lemon curd, and a fluffy meringue topping in every slice of this top-rated dessert. Your springtime is about to get sunnier than ever.
Apricot Cheesecake
An almond-studded crust supports layer upon layer of flavor. There's apricot folded into the cheesecake mixture, a layer of sweetened sour cream over that, and a layer of apricot glaze to finish it off. You could push it one step further and top it with whipped cream with a touch of almond extract instead of vanilla.
Key Lime Cheesecake I
Reviewers agree that this citrus cheesecake delivers serious Key lime flavor. Roz Blair says, "One word for this cheesecake...AWESOME! My boyfriend bugs me to death to make him cheesecakes so I surprised him by making this one for dessert tonight! Not only was HE pleased, but I just snuck a second piece and had to come online to write this review. Made one tiny little alteration however...I used Coconut Bar cookie crumbs and added 3 Tbsp. of shredded coconut for the crust."
Strawberry Cheesecake
This 5-star favorite is topped with homemade strawberry sauce that you can swirl into patters before baking. Plan ahead, though — you'll want to let it chill overnight before you slice and serve with extra strawberry sauce on the side.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
With a delectable chocolate cookie crumb crust, a white chocolate cheesecake filling, and a swirl of raspberry sauce on top, this cheesecake deserves a special place on your springtime menus. If you want to dress it up further, you can pipe on cream cheese frosting dotted with fresh strawberries, as shown.
Pineapple Cheesecake
You're only five ingredients away from a mouthful of tropical bliss. Crushed pineapple and whipped topping get folded into cream cheese to make fluffier filling than you usually find in a cheesecake. More crushed pineapple finishes off this bright and sunny dessert.
Banana Cheesecake with Banana Cream Pie Topping
A chocolate cookie crust is topped with banana cheesecake and finished with a layer of fresh bananas and vanilla pudding. "This was amazing," says alteredartgirl. "My husband and I loved it! I make a lot of cheesecakes and never made one with banana. Only change I made was using 1 ½ packs of the pudding mix and a bit more cool whip just for our taste."
Lemon Cheesecake
"Unbelievable! This cheesecake is SO good. It reminds me of the lemon cheesecake I used to always get at The Cheesecake Factory until they discontinued it. I made only minor changes to the recipe: I added the zest of one lemon, used crushed Nilla Wafers for the crust instead of graham crackers because I prefer the flavor, and I used two eggs instead of the egg substitute." —Steph
Citrus Cheesecake
Citrus-lovers will go crazy for this 5-star cheesecake. There's lemon, lime, and orange zest in the filling and an orange marmalade glaze to finish it off. Sandy B says, "I tried this recipe for the first time for a dinner party. Dessert is my flare and I am always asked to it. This is one of the best cheesecakes I've made. I dressed it up with a ring of sliced kiwi then a ring of mandarin oranges and finished it with crushed pineapple in the middle I dried the fruit well before using. I topped it with the marmalade glaze from the recipe. It turned out just beautiful."
Rhubarb Cheesecake Pie
Recipe creator WSHARRIS62 says, "This recipe combines the best of a pie and a cheesecake. Nice and tangy. Garnish with whipped topping and almonds if desired." CASANDREAS adds, "I liked this recipe a lot! The cheesecake topping is firm and a nice compliment to the tartness of rhubarb. Try it when you are looking for something different to do with your rhubarb! You won't be disappointed!"
Hawaiian Cheesecake
Pineapple and coconut combine flavor forces in this tropical cheesecake. The recipe calls for pecans, but you could use macadamia nuts instead, because it's your cheesecake, your rules.
Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake
"This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family LOVES it! For best results, do NOT substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment." —April Caudle
Green Tea Mousse Cheesecake
This no-bake cheesecake is flavored with matcha (Japanese green tea) and made with gelatin to give it a lighter texture. MereiSakura says, "Wow I love green tea flavors and this was my very first attempt at making a dessert out of matcha. I am so used to getting this flavor from green tea ice cream it was almost bizarre to have it in a fluffy airy mousse cake like this. The color is delightful and is not as rich as a lot of cheesecake. I really enjoyed this recipe!"
Grandmother's Cheesecake
Grandma knew what she was doing with this ultra-rich, citrus-kissed cheesecake. The lemon and orange flavors are just right for spring, and the shortbread crust makes this a standout.