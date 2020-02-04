13 Ravishing Red Velvet Treats for Valentine's Day
Red is the color of passion and romance, and velvet is the texture of luxury. Put them both together in edible form and you get swoon-worthy red velvet treats for Valentine's Day. Here are a dozen of our favorites, including cupcakes, cookies, and a couple of fun ways to start the day right with a red velvet breakfast.
Red Velvet Cookies
"These were actually quite easy to make and they tasted just like red velvet cake :) I thought the cookie had a great consistency and was really moist. I didn't have any sour cream at my house, so I substituted with vanilla yogurt instead, and it works perfectly fine. The frosting is also great, very creamy and excellent tasting. I will definitely be making these cookies again. Thanks for the great recipe!" —magicbaker1
Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
"Wonderful and very pretty!" says squeeziebrb. "These will take care of your cheesecake and red velvet cravings. Taste best the next day. TIPS: Don't use reduced fat or fat free cream cheese. After you have made the swirls, and before you put in oven, VERY gently tap the pan on the counter to remove some bubbles that may have formed when swirling."
Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies
A boxed red velvet cake mix puts these cute cookies on a fast track. And guess what? There's a slug of bourbon in the mix. But you could use vanilla extract instead.
"This recipe was amazing! Cookies were so soft and the filling is so delicious. The cream cheese flavor is very light and subtle." —Kristen
Red Velvet Belgium Waffles
"Great recipe didn't make any changes and just as it is. Fluffy batter and great fluffy end result! Easy peasy for a Sunday morning. I skipped the glaze though...Ok maybe a little change." —Menno de Koning
Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
Breakfast gets a serious upgrade when the richness of red velvet is added to classic cinnamon rolls. If you don't have an electric mixer, you can combine all the ingredients in a bowl and knead by hand.
Related: Our 15 Best Cinnamon Roll Recipes
Red Velvet Pancakes with Cream Cheese Glaze
"I made this recipe for my wife for Valentine's Day. I did make the changes suggested of adding another tablespoon of cocoa and another tablespoon of sugar. We both thought they were very good." —Scott
Red Velvet-Coconut Biscotti
"The red tint makes this biscotti recipe a special treat, especially for Valentine's Day and Christmas. A white chocolate drizzle adds to its appeal." —SHORECOOK
Chef John's Red Velvet Cupcakes
"I made these for Valentine's Day and they were a big hit. Nice and moist. The only change I made was with the food coloring. Since I was using a gel food color I knew that a tablespoon would be too much so added it to the batter a little bit at a time until I got the color I wanted. Would definitely make them again." —Pat
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
"I thought these were super easy to make and delicious! Beware they do stain your hands. I had lots of compliments and will make them again. I even added white chocolate chips in the cookies." —Shannon Leonard
Related: 20 Crinkle Cookie Recipes You'll Want to Make Again and Again
Red Velvet Strawberry Cake
"I made this strawberry cake for my friend's surprise birthday party. Everybody thought it's from a professional bakery and they absolutely loved it! Hope you all enjoy serving and of course eating this delicious cake! You can decorate with additional strawberries and cake crumbs." —Tahoura Hashemi
Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookies
"I love this recipe! The only change I make is using white chocolate chips rather than dark. It not only makes them pretty, but also gives them a different flavor, which everyone loves. I like to make them petite." —Joyce Greenland Stath
Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes
"This southern gal loved this recipe, indeed a smaller bite-size version from the Red Velvet Cake. One thing you need to make sure is to room temp the buttermilk and eggs. Other than that top these babies off with cream cheese and they are sure to be a hit." FleurSweetLoves.
Tip: Try this recipe for Chef John's Cream Cheese Frosting.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
There's no need to visit a certain cheesecake restaurant to get your hands on red velvet cheesecake. This red velvet cheesecake recipe turns out fabulous and has a nice, vivid hue.