12 Favorite Ways to Get Your Holiday Gingerbread Fix

Looking for a recipe that will fill your home with holiday cheer well before you even take it out of the oven? Look no further. We're not sure if this recipe is as old as the mid-15th-century recipe for "gyngerbrede" discovered in an old English cookbook manuscript — but we know it has many of the classic spices most people love in gingerbread, and that it smells heavenly while baking. Bear in mind that with this, as with all gingerbread recipes, molasses matters. Personal preference varies, but as reviewer dee dee points out, there can be big differences in molasses. Unsulphered molasses is the sweetest, while blackstrap molasses has a stronger, more herbal flavor.