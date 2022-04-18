15 Crawfish Recipes to Add to Your Seafood Rotation

Tired of your same old shellfish and seafood recipes? Switch it up by using another crustacean that's just as versatile and delicious as its shrimp and lobster cousins: crawfish. Whether you want dinner, sides, or appetizers, crawfish will always get the job done — and in super flavorful ways. We've rounded up our favorite crawfish recipes, from traditional étouffée and crawfish boils to new takes on old favorites, like crawfish beignets and crawfish dressing. Scroll through when you're ready to get your crawfish fix. And, remember, you can never go wrong with adding a little Creole or Cajun seasoning to these recipes — crawfish loves its Louisiana roots.