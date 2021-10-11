10+ Irresistible Recipes with Camembert Cheese

By Ita Mac Airt
Updated November 05, 2021
Credit: fabeveryday

Camembert is a soft, oozy cows' milk cheese that has a slightly more earthy flavor than its French cousin, Brie. Its creamy texture makes it perfect for baking whole until gorgeously gooey, or deep frying wedges of it for an irresistible festive appetizer with cranberry sauce! Get lots more inspiration and discover new recipes featuring Camembert cheese, including a sophisticated grilled cheese sandwich, smoked bacon and Camembert mash, and more!

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Smoked Bacon and Irish Cheese Mash

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender mashed potatoes are jazzed up with smoked bacon, green onions, and creamy Camembert cheese to create a delicious combination of flavors and textures. Serve as a luxurious side dish for steak or pork chops. Leftovers (if you have any) will make delicious potato pancakes the next morning!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Camembert Spread with Radishes

Credit: Marianne
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cubes of ripe Camembert are mixed with cream cheese, butter, scallions, and paprika to make this classic Bavarian cheese spread, known locally as obatzter. This variation adds chopped radishes for extra color and flavor. It is simply delicious on dark rye bread or served with soft pretzels and beer!

3 of 10

Deep-Fried Camembert and Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Wedges of Camembert cheese are coated with bread crumbs and cooked until golden brown and irresistible. Serve warm with cranberry sauce on the side for an indulgent, festive treat. "These fry up real nice and melt in your mouth as soon as you bite down!" says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Baked Camembert with Garlic and Herbs

Credit: fabeveryday
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This delicious, gooey, baked Camembert dip is impressive enough to serve to guests while being deceptively easy to make," says fabeveryday. "Feel free to experiment with different herb combinations. Serve Camembert immediately out of the oven with toasted baguette pieces for dipping."

 

5 of 10

Camembert Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ready in just 30 minutes, chicken breasts are topped with a simple camembert cheese sauce and slices of avocado. "This dish goes well with steamed fresh vegetables," says cooknerd, who submitted the recipe.

 

6 of 10

Grilled Camembert Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuffed with Camembert cheese and flavored with cranberry sauce and balsamic, this grilled cheese sandwich makes a sophisticated snack for grown-ups during the holiday season. Use ciabatta, French baguettes, or a really nice rustic bread for best results.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Gourmet Camembert Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Soft Camembert cheese is sliced into thick wedges and topped with a drizzling of honey and a sprinkling of crushed pecans for a simple, delicious dessert cheese board. If you prefer to serve Camembert as an appetizer, try other toppings, such as caramelized onions and chili flakes, or toasted pine nuts with a balsamic glaze.

8 of 10

Tarte au Camembert (French Cheese Tart)

Credit: rosekitty8
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To make this gooey tart, simply whisk eggs with heavy cream and green onions, pour into a crust, and bake topped with thin slices of Camembert cheese. "Best quiche au Camembert!" says Rosekitty8.

 

9 of 10

Baked Camembert with Apple-Pecan Topping

Credit: Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Melty baked Camembert cheese is topped with an irresistible mixture of apples, pecans, molasses, brown sugar, and cinnamon for the perfect fall appetizer. Serve with toasted baguette slices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

More Cheesy Inspo

Credit: Culinary Envy
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ita Mac Airt