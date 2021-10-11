10+ Irresistible Recipes with Camembert Cheese
Camembert is a soft, oozy cows' milk cheese that has a slightly more earthy flavor than its French cousin, Brie. Its creamy texture makes it perfect for baking whole until gorgeously gooey, or deep frying wedges of it for an irresistible festive appetizer with cranberry sauce! Get lots more inspiration and discover new recipes featuring Camembert cheese, including a sophisticated grilled cheese sandwich, smoked bacon and Camembert mash, and more!
Smoked Bacon and Irish Cheese Mash
Tender mashed potatoes are jazzed up with smoked bacon, green onions, and creamy Camembert cheese to create a delicious combination of flavors and textures. Serve as a luxurious side dish for steak or pork chops. Leftovers (if you have any) will make delicious potato pancakes the next morning!
Camembert Spread with Radishes
Cubes of ripe Camembert are mixed with cream cheese, butter, scallions, and paprika to make this classic Bavarian cheese spread, known locally as obatzter. This variation adds chopped radishes for extra color and flavor. It is simply delicious on dark rye bread or served with soft pretzels and beer!
Deep-Fried Camembert and Cranberry Sauce
Wedges of Camembert cheese are coated with bread crumbs and cooked until golden brown and irresistible. Serve warm with cranberry sauce on the side for an indulgent, festive treat. "These fry up real nice and melt in your mouth as soon as you bite down!" says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Baked Camembert with Garlic and Herbs
"This delicious, gooey, baked Camembert dip is impressive enough to serve to guests while being deceptively easy to make," says fabeveryday. "Feel free to experiment with different herb combinations. Serve Camembert immediately out of the oven with toasted baguette pieces for dipping."
Camembert Chicken
Ready in just 30 minutes, chicken breasts are topped with a simple camembert cheese sauce and slices of avocado. "This dish goes well with steamed fresh vegetables," says cooknerd, who submitted the recipe.
Grilled Camembert Sandwich
Stuffed with Camembert cheese and flavored with cranberry sauce and balsamic, this grilled cheese sandwich makes a sophisticated snack for grown-ups during the holiday season. Use ciabatta, French baguettes, or a really nice rustic bread for best results.
Gourmet Camembert Cheese
Soft Camembert cheese is sliced into thick wedges and topped with a drizzling of honey and a sprinkling of crushed pecans for a simple, delicious dessert cheese board. If you prefer to serve Camembert as an appetizer, try other toppings, such as caramelized onions and chili flakes, or toasted pine nuts with a balsamic glaze.
Tarte au Camembert (French Cheese Tart)
To make this gooey tart, simply whisk eggs with heavy cream and green onions, pour into a crust, and bake topped with thin slices of Camembert cheese. "Best quiche au Camembert!" says Rosekitty8.
Baked Camembert with Apple-Pecan Topping
Melty baked Camembert cheese is topped with an irresistible mixture of apples, pecans, molasses, brown sugar, and cinnamon for the perfect fall appetizer. Serve with toasted baguette slices.