18 Fancy Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes
Looking for spectacular, swoon-worthy desserts that your Valentine will fall in love with? Here they are! From adorable rose-flavored mini meringue cookies with sweet cream to a decadent triple-chocolate roll cake to a white-chocolate panna cotta with stewed strawberries, these extra-fancy Valentine's Day dessert recipes are the perfect treats to share with that special someone.
Rose Pavlova Cakes
Delicate, rose-flavored mini meringue cookies are topped with sweet cream and decorated with crushed rose petals for an incredibly pretty, dainty treat on Valentine's Day.
Chocolate Cream Puff Swans
You're guaranteed to impress your Valentine with these gorgeous, restaurant-worthy but surprisingly easy chocolate ganache-filled cream-puff swans. Chef John recommends that you make more swan heads than you need so that you have extra in case one breaks.
Flourless Chocolate Cake I
This decadent, truffle-like chocolate cake is a truly spectacular Valentine's Day dessert that's perfect for chocolate lovers who are avoiding wheat or gluten. "This cake was to die for," says home cook MANDYEHALE. "Everyone thought it was so rich and incredible! The texture is amazing!"
Poached Pears Belle Helene
Serve these vanilla poached pears in individual serving bowls with a generous spoonful of hot fudge topping (or chocolate syrup) and a small scoop of vanilla ice cream for a delightfully elegant Valentine's Day dessert.
Triple Chocolate Roll Cake
A moist and tender jelly-roll style chocolate cake is filled with a white-chocolate whipped cream, and a whipped dark-chocolate mousse for a spectacular centerpiece dessert on Valentine's Day.
Cannoli alla Siciliana (Sicilian Cannoli)
No one will be able to resist these little Italian pastries! Not only do they taste delicious, but with chocolate pieces in the filling and chopped pistachios on each end, they look fancy too!
Fudge Truffle Cheesecake
This fudgy chocolate cheesecake filling on a homemade chocolate crust is a must for chocolate lovers. "If this does not drive your mate wild, keep the recipe and replace him or her!" says recipe contributor macs. The topping for this cake is your choice: chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate coffee beans, or a drizzle of melted white chocolate are all delicious options.
Chocolate Cakes with Liquid Centers
With hundreds of 5-star reviews, these fancy individual molten chocolate cakes are guaranteed to impress. "I've had dessert like this in restaurants and had no idea how simple they were to make!" says home cook DUBLIN. "They were perfect — little chocolate cakes that just ooze a delightful chocolate center. Incredible!"
White Chocolate Panna Cotta with Stewed Strawberries
"Panna cotta is one of my favorite desserts and with the addition of white chocolate, it makes it even more decadent!" says Allrecipes Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "So easy to make, but yet elegant enough for company or a fancy dinner."
Valentine Strawberries
Luscious, fresh strawberries are elevated to new heights for a Valentine's Day dessert with this fancy version that coats the berries with various colors of pink and white candy melts for a gorgeous presentation!
Chocolate Eclair Cake
A lovely layered chocolate dessert cake to make for your favorite person (or people) on Valentine's Day. "Super easy to make," says home cook Navy_Mommy. "The taste is very similar to an éclair."
Easy Heart-Shaped Cake
A vanilla and almond layer cake that's shaped into a heart and decorated with Valentine colored frosting. "We created a "SWEET" stencil, put it on top of the cake, and filled it in with sprinkles," says recipe contributor thehungryscientist.
Butterscotch Budino
A rich and decadent rum-flavored butterscotch dessert. Serve this Italian custard topped with caramel sauce and a pinch of sea salt for a truly decadent Valentine's Day dessert.
Tiramisu al Marsala
Savoiardi biscuits dipped in coffee and Marsala wine are layered with mascarpone cheese and chocolate in this sophisticated Italian dessert that is perfect for coffee lovers on Valentine's Day. "I'm addicted to tiramisù, and this version doesn't disappoint!" says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
French Chocolate Mousse with Orange
Eggs, dark chocolate, coffee, and orange zest are all you need to create this luscious, dairy-free mousse. Omit the orange zest for a plain chocolate mousse. Serve in dessert glasses for a fancy presentation.
Cali's Sinful Creme Brulee
A rich creme brulee is made a whole lot fancier when served in chocolate-lined ramekins. Drizzle more chocolate on top of the caramelized sugar for a beautiful finish if you like.
Dessert Crepes with Homemade Chocolate Sauce
These homemade crepes with silky chocolate sauce are the perfect fancy finale to your Valentine's Day meal. They're so good you might want to double the recipe! Berries, cherries, mango slices, or orange segments will all make great substitutes for bananas.
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate shortcakes are layered with slices of fresh strawberries, whipped topping, and chocolate syrup in this stunning dessert. "I like to serve this shortcake on Valentine's Day," says recipe creator Login. "It's really good and looks nice on the table."