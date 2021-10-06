22 Comforting Vegetable Casseroles for Fall
Opening the oven for that first glimpse of the hot, bubbling casserole you prepared for dinner is always satisfying — even more so when temperatures drop and you're in the mood for a cozy fall dinner at home. These vegetable casserole side dishes will simplify weeknights and holidays alike, as you can make them ahead of time and enjoy them as leftovers, too. Our collection of vegetable casserole side dishes includes healthy vegetable casseroles, cheesy casseroles with fresh vegetables, mixed vegetable casseroles, and other recipes that use canned and frozen produce for extra convenience.
1. Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Cooking Brussels sprouts as a casserole with heavy cream, parmesan, bacon, and bread crumbs will entice everyone, even those who normally avoid the slightly bitter veggie.
2. Mom's Zesty Carrots with Horseradish
A horseradish, mayonnaise, and bread crumb topping bakes to a crisp over carrots for a flavor that's creamy and zingy but not overpowering.
3. Mashed Potato, Rutabaga, And Parsnip Casserole With Caramelized Onions
"I served this with a thyme and rosemary seasoned pork roast," home cook Sandra McIntyre says. "I scaled it to four servings, as we are a small family. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. My husband, who always said he 'hates' rutabagas and parsnips, loved this recipe. He went back for thirds! My mother-in-law also loved this, and I will definitely make this again. Peeling all the vegetables was worth the effort."
4. Scalloped Sweet Potatoes and Butternut Squash
Sweet potatoes and butternut squash get the savory treatment with fresh sage and grated Asiago cheese in this gratin.
5. Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
This cauliflower side dish enlists everything you love about loaded potatoes — bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese — while remaining low carb.
6. My Favorite Green Bean Casserole
"This recipe has been in my family for as long as I can remember. We only got to have it at holidays. Now, I use it for a special go-to side dish all year long. It's made from scratch but so easy there's no reason not to," recipe contributor RiverChef says.
7. Spinach Rice
You could cook a starchy side and greens for dinner, or you could opt for both with this easy spinach rice. Jalapeno peppers add unexpected heat.
8. Cabbage-Carrot Casserole
"My grandmother passed this recipe down to me. People who don't even like cabbage love this dish," Allrecipes Allstar Paula says. Home cooks have paired this versatile side dish with pork, barbeque ribs, kielbasa, and grilled chicken.
9. Mixed Vegetable Casserole
You've just found an anytime, any-season dinner in this easy six-ingredient mixed vegetable casserole. Pure comfort food, it will really hit the spot on a cold fall night.
10. Healthier Homemade Green Bean Casserole
Our dairy-free Healthier Homemade Green Bean Casserole calls on dry white wine and almond milk for its sauce. Almond slivers and fresh mushrooms add crunch and chew.
11. Delicata Squash Gratin
"Delicata is a small winter squash with an edible skin, which makes it a breeze to prepare!" recipe contributor and Allrecipes Allstar Bibi says. Take advantage of squash season with this delicata and Gruyere cheese gratin.
12. Healthy Broccoli Cheese Bake
Looking for more than a side dish? Our home cooks have added proteins like grilled chicken, garbanzo beans, and sausage to this lightened-up broccoli casserole to make it a meal.
13. Pancetta-Wrapped Leek Gratin
This fancy Pancetta-Wrapped Leek Gratin from Chef John looks like it takes a lot of effort, but the oven takes care of most of that! You're basically wrapping leeks with pancetta, baking them, and topping the dish with cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano before baking it some more.
14. Celery Root and Cheese Bake
An underrated, in-season vegetable, celery root takes center stage in this very simple, very creamy casserole.
15. Chef John's Root Vegetable Gratin
This fall casserole layers sliced turnip, rutabaga, celery root, parsnip, and Yukon Gold potatoes under chicken broth, heavy cream, and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
16. Sweet Potato and Gruyere Gratin
"The sweet potato-gruyere-fresh herb partnership is almost magical. I used my mandolin to slice the potatoes, clipped the fresh herbs from the pots on my porch, and bought my shredded Gruyere cheese at Aldi," Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat says. "Honestly, this was pretty darn easy to make and I wouldn't hesitate to serve this to company."
17. Spinach Madeline
With shredded jalapeno jack cheese, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and red pepper flakes, our Spinach Madeline has more of a kick than your average creamed spinach. A crunchy topping of Italian-seasoned bread crumbs completes this easy side.
18. Autumn Butternut Squash Casserole
Sometimes you need a sweet side dish to round out dinner, and this streusel-topped butternut squash recipe is it. Home cooks say it also works well as a breakfast or brunch dish. Leftovers, anyone?
19. Sally's Spinach Mashed Potatoes
"This was one of my mother's best recipes. It is very quick, easy, and delicious. A good way for the little ones to eat their spinach!" recipe contributor Gail Kane says of this filling vegetable casserole.
20. Broccoli Casserole with Rice
Keep frozen broccoli, instant rice, condensed cream of mushroom soup, onion, butter, and processed cheese sauce on hand, and you can whip up this casserole whenever you need a last-minute side dish.
21. Baked Apple and Kale Casserole
"Wow, this is divine! It's a delicious, rich combination of flavors. Very savory with a hint of sweet/tart from the apples. And SO EASY and quick! Next time I will try leaving the skin on the apples for additional nutrition and color," says home cook Madeleine C.
22. Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Sure, spaghetti squash tastes delicious with marinara, but have you tried it as a creamy casserole? For a variation, take a cue from our home cooks who have replaced bread cubes with panko crumbs, garlic croutons, cornbread stuffing mix, and even fried onions.