15 Easy Skillet Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall Dinners
Craving delicious fall food but don't want to spend all day in the kitchen? We know the feeling. That's why we've rounded up our easiest skillet dinners that take the stress out of cooking. These recipes, like skillet lasagna, skillet chicken Parmesan, skillet chili, and skillet jambalaya, are pretty quick and easy to make and even easier to clean up since they're all made in one skillet. Scroll through to find easy dinner recipes that will satisfy you all autumn long.
Skillet Lasagna
Comfort food ready in just 45 minutes, this meat and cheese-filled lasagna can be made with regular lasagna noodles and ground turkey instead of ground beef. Some reviewers like to add ricotta cheese to this recipe, in addition to the mozzarella.
Italian Sausage and Gnocchi Skillet
"Sausage, gnocchi, and spinach are the main ingredients in this quick, one-skillet meal. I've used mild sausages but hot Italian sausages can be substituted," says Allrecipes Allstar Bren. Reviewers say this easy dish is great, even without the shredded mozzarella cheese on top.
Skillet Chicken Picante
Serve the skillet chicken, tomatoes, onion, and picante sauce on tortillas topped with cheese, salsa, or your other favorite toppings. Some reviewers like to add more veggies—like bell pepper, green chiles, or cilantro—to brighten up this dish.
Italian Chicken Skillet
"This is my all-time FAVORITE pasta dish ever. It's so easy to make. Furthermore, it's an easy base dish to add on to, and it's WONDERFUL without other additions. Love it," says reviewer Wickedwillows.
One Skillet Mexican Quinoa
This easy Mexican-inspired quinoa dish is the perfect skillet dinner for your next Taco Tuesday. This dish is delicious as is, but some reviewers like to make additions like chicken, shrimp, chorizo, kale, or sweet potatoes. Serve topped with avocado, cheese, sour cream, or your favorite taco toppings.
Skillet Chicken Pasta
This pasta is loaded with chicken, veggies, and homemade tomato sauce, and topped with Parmesan cheese. Each part of this recipe is prepared in the skillet and the dish is ready to serve in just over 30 minutes.
Skillet Parmesan Chicken
Crispy Chicken Parmesan is ready in under an hour with this skillet recipe. Serve topped with tomato sauce and extra shredded Parmesan cheese for a dinner that everyone will love. "I made this minus the optional ingredients and my kids liked it. I would add some onions and garlic in addition to other Italian seasonings to up the flavor," says Allrecipes Allstar My Hot Southern Mess.
One-Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet
If you love enchiladas but not the prep, you'll love the ease of these one-pan cheesy chicken enchiladas. "All the chicken enchilada taste without the fuss! My husband wasn't hungry due to a late lunch and said he'd have 'a taste.' He's now eating his second serving," says home cook Susan T-O.
Chicken and Tortellini Pesto Skillet
This Chicken and Tortellini Pesto Skillet is packed with flavors from the cheese tortellini, chicken, pesto, Parmesan cheese, baby spinach, and cherry tomatoes. Even better, this creamy dish—which reviewers say tastes like restaurant quality—is ready in just 40 minutes.
One-Skillet Hearty Chili and Cornbread
This dish has all the comforting tastes of chili and cornbread rolled into one. As the chili cooks in the skillet, add your cornbread mixture to the top and then bake the whole skillet so the cornbread gets nice and crispy.
Weeknight Skillet Slaw
"When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce, and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy," says recipe contributor Matt Wencl. Reviewers say this dish can be made with chicken or tofu instead of ground turkey—and it's great over rice or noodles.
Chicken Jambalaya
This one-skillet jambalaya has chicken, rice, herbs, and just a little bit of a spicy kick. You can also use seafood instead of chicken if you prefer; some reviewers like to use shrimp. "I made this last night for some friends and everyone scraped their bowls clean. So quick and easy to make," says home cook Keagan Mize.
Roast Chicken with Skillet Stuffing
Stuffed chicken just got easier with this one-pan dish. The result is an all-in-one moist and juicy chicken filled with comforting, tasty stuffing. If you don't like your stuffing to have a lot of veggies, reviewers suggest cutting back on the amount of celery and onion.
Creamy Sausage and Mushroom Gnocchi Skillet
In just 40 minutes, you'll have this creamy dish with turkey sausage, mushrooms, shallots, wine, and potato gnocchi ready to serve. "This was great and my kids loved it. We did add fresh spinach at the very end and let it wilt. Topped it off with some fresh Parmigiano, gave it that extra kick," says reviewer Sarah Keetle.
Deep-Dish Cast Iron Pizza
Homemade pizza dough is topped with layers of pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pork sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, all baked in a cast iron skillet. This recipe is made in a 12-inch skillet, so if you have a smaller one, make sure to adjust the dough recipe.