15 Easy Skillet Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall Dinners

"When you get home from work, you hardly want a big production for dinner. That's when this recipe can be your standby. Cook your ground turkey, then add veggies, cole slaw mix, and sauce, and in 10 minutes you've got a hearty meal for everyone to enjoy," says recipe contributor Matt Wencl. Reviewers say this dish can be made with chicken or tofu instead of ground turkey—and it's great over rice or noodles.