10 Cozy Fall Drinks That Aren't Pumpkin Spice Lattes
Whether you enjoy the refreshing taste of cider or are looking for that perfect maple-flavored coffee that you can easily whip up in the morning, these cozy autumn drinks are just what you need to help you enjoy the season of fall. So, in addition to the pumpkin spice latte this year, enjoy some other fall drinks that are bound to keep you warm and toasty all season long.
Hot Apple Cider
Nothing screams fall like a warm cup of apple cider that's been sweetened with some delicious maple syrup and contains sweet, savory allspice berries and cinnamon. Enjoy this comforting drink as you're doing your favorite fall activity.
Karak Chai
Experience a strong but also sweet tea latte with this Karak Chai recipe. Made with evaporated milk, Chinese lump white sugar, cardamom, and some spicy cinnamon, this is one drink that you won't be able to get enough of.
Hot and Spicy Himalayan Tea
This Hot and Spicy Himalayan Tea is the perfect hot beverage to sip on as you're reading your favorite book or watching your favorite fall TV show. Plus, this recipe creates 6 servings so your whole family can experience the refreshing taste of this terrific tea.
Homestyle Hot Cocoa
Treasure some chocolaty goodness during the fall season with this Homestyle Hot Cocoa. This creamy, decadent, rich-tasting beverage is bound to make hot cocoa your new favorite fall drink. Top this delicious drink with some velvety whipped cream to feel a soothing sensation all through your body.
Hot Cranberry Tea
Use up your leftover cranberries in this fruity cranberry tea and make a yummy fall drink that will keep you warm and toasty all day long.
Coconut Maple Coffee
Maple is a classic fall flavor that is delicious all on its own but when added to a strong cup of coffee, you have the perfect morning beverage. Plus, this lovely drink is ready in 10 minutes and only requires 3 ingredients so you can easily make it as you're headed out the door.
Perfect Vanilla Tea
This is what you'll be saying after you taste this vanilla tea, "This is the best tea I have ever had. I will never drink regular tea again!" says reviewer theHipChef. From the creamy milk to the ground cinnamon and the addition of vanilla extract, what's not to love about this pleasant hot drink?
Spiced Orange-Cinnamon Cider
If you're looking for a flavorful cider recipe to make for an upcoming fall family get-together, consider making this Spiced Orange-Cinnamon Cider. Not only do you get to relish the bursting flavor of oranges but also the natural sweetness of honey, apple cider, and orange juice, plus other tasty ingredients.
Chocolate Chai
Another chai drink that you should definitely make this fall is this spicy cinnamon-flavored, Chocolate Chai. Whether you're looking for a different fall drink to sip on or you just love chai beverages, this treat is perfect either way.
Coffee Nudge
While the cooler fall temperatures provide a sense of relief from the scorching summer heat, sometimes you need a yummy coffee drink like this one to keep you feeling nice and toasty. Recipe creator MADAMMOCHA even adds that this (adults only) drink warms you from the inside out.