15 Fall Breakfast Recipes That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy All Season Long
What do cinnamon, apples, pears, cranberries, and pumpkins all have in common? That's right, they are the main ingredients for creating some delicious fall breakfast recipes. Whether you're trying to use up that last little bit of canned pumpkin or enjoy the sweet taste of maple, we have collected fifteen fall breakfast dishes that are bound to keep you warm and cozy all season long.
Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
You can never go wrong with making warm cinnamon rolls, stuffing them with brown sugar, and pouring a delicious helping of velvety icing over them. Plus, you can make these fall treats the night before and have them ready to go by the time that you wake up.
Pear and Almond French Toast Casserole
If you're looking for the perfect fall breakfast casserole to serve at an upcoming brunch, then this flavorsome Pear and Almond French Toast Casserole is just what you need. Indulge in the sweet, tangy taste of pears while also relishing the crunchy taste of almonds in this gourmet casserole. Don't worry — this recipe produces 20 servings so there's plenty for everyone.
Fluffy Maple Buttermilk Pancakes
Make your fall mornings a little more interesting with these Fluffy Maple Buttermilk Pancakes. In this recipe, you have cakey pancakes stacked one on top of another, topped with a waterfall of sweet maple syrup with warm butter dripping down over the whole stack.
Decadent Pumpkin Muffins
Explore the ever-delicious flavor of pumpkin with these Decadent Pumpkin Muffins. With each bite of these scrumptious muffins, you'll be reminded of the fall season full of allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and other cozy spices.
Apple Breakfast Bread
Dive into the sweet and refreshing world of apple-flavored recipes with this breakfast bread. Eat this flavorful bread for breakfast or as an afternoon snack and be sure to make a strong, rich cup of coffee to go with it.
Sweet Potato Pancakes
If you're tired of your usual pancake recipe, try making these yummy Sweet Potato Pancakes. Experience nothing but absolute deliciousness as you taste these chewy, naturally sweet flapjacks. Top these pancakes with whipped cream for a breakfast dish that's out of this world.
Cranberry Nut Bread
Dark, tart cranberries meet crunchy walnuts to create a luscious Cranberry Nut Bread that will leave your whole family speechless. Just check out what reviewer Heather B said, "Absolutely amazing recipe! My husband asks for this weekly now!"
Chef John's Sweet Potato Biscuits
Create soft, buttery, and sweet biscuits with Chef John's Sweet Potato Biscuits recipe. This classic breakfast item is perfect for when you're trying to stay warm on those cool, fall mornings and the extra sweetness from the potatoes isn't so bad either.
Pumpkin Oatmeal
Skip the storebought oatmeal and make this quick, easy, and delicious pumpkin-flavored oatmeal. Satisfy your pumpkin craving and enjoy a hearty bowl of oatmeal all at the same time.
Pear Bread
Another pear-flavored breakfast dish that will make you excited for the fall season is this delightful pear bread. From the ground cinnamon and the sweet pears to the vanilla extract, you'll love the taste and wonderful aroma that it creates in your home.
Cinnamon Pumpkin Waffles
The fall flavors of cinnamon and pumpkin unite to create a yummy waffle dish that will make you want to make them for fall and every season. And, after you add honey butter and maple syrup, you have a breakfast recipe that will have you smiling all day long.
Browned Butter Banana Bread
Take your banana bread to the next level with this Browned Butter Banana Bread. Enjoy the sweet-tasting flavor of bananas and the nutty flavor of brown butter in this simple yet scrumptious breakfast loaf.
Pumpkin Donuts
These Pumpkin Donuts are a great addition to your morning coffee. From the pumpkin flavor to spiced icing, this donut creation is just full of surprises. If you really enjoy the taste of pumpkin, make our Pumpkin Spice Latte along with these cakey donuts to experience the pumpkin flavor in all of its glory.
Apple Scones
These delectable, mildly sweet-tasting apple scones are just what you need if you're looking for a breakfast treat that you can quickly eat on busy fall mornings. And, read what reviewer VEOSOJIE had to say about these delicious scones, "These were really good, not too sweet."
Maple Bacon Biscuits
Take your breakfast up a notch with these Maple Bacon Biscuits. If you thought that maple was a yummy flavor all on its own, just wait until you add it to some meaty chopped bacon. With each bite into these golden-brown, sweet, and savory biscuits, you'll be saying nothing but, "mmm."