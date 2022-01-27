5 Flavorful Ethiopian Stew Recipes
There's something comfortingly familiar about Ethiopian stews. Rich and hearty, they feature a variety of vegetables, meats, and spices. These stews are versatile by nature, meaning you can really have some fun experimenting with different vegetables, proteins, and legumes. So grab a fork and dig into our favorite Ethiopian stews, including chicken, lentil stews, beef stews, and more.
Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish
Chicken and eggs combine with a medley of spices, like ginger, garlic, cardamom, and berbere (a special Ethiopian seasoning that's spicy and bold). Serve this stew recipe with a side of Ethiopian cabbage and potatoes.
Kik Wat (Red Lentil Ethiopian Stew)
Red lentils offer a tasty alternative to meaty stew recipes. This one is super spicy, so feel free to cut back on the spices if you prefer a milder stew. The best part? It's ready in under an hour, making it an ideal quick and easy weeknight dinner.
Bithia's Doro Wat
"My aunties knew how to make it just right," Bithia says of this rich, saucy, bone-in chicken stew redolent of warm spices, ginger, and garlic. "It was a staple, not just for special occasions and holidays but also on down-and-out days, always served with a side of ayib, our homemade Ethiopian cheese."
Ethiopian Vegetable Stew
Potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and a delicious blend of spices feature in this vegetarian Ethiopian stew recipe. For more protein, add in lentils or beans to keep the dish meatless and vegetarian friendly.
Ethiopian Firfir with Dried Beef (Quanta Firfir)
This beef stew is thick and hearty, so it'll really stick to your ribs on a cold night. This dish calls for dried beef, but you can swap in fresh beef or lamb, too. The best part is that the stew is ready in under an hour, and you can scoop up the remaining sauce with a few pieces of injera bread.