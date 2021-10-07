10 Essential Ethiopian Recipes from Injera to Doro Wat

By Hayley Sugg October 07, 2021
Ethiopian is a unique cuisine that is distinctive from the rest of Eastern Africa. Often a communal experience, Ethiopian meals feature flavorful dishes made from legumes, veggies, and meats piled atop injera (fermented flatbread). Everyone gathers around, with extra injera for scooping, and digs in. Create your own communal feast with these top-rated recipes for spiced doro wat (chicken), tenderly cooked domen wat (greens), injera flatbread, and more.

Injera (Ethiopian Teff Bread)

Teff is a staple grain in Ethiopia, and it's the main ingredient of injera. Injera is used to line plates and served on the side as an edible "utensil." The batter has to ferment for a day or two, so plan ahead for this recipe. 

Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish

"Flavorful and delicious," says user Buckwheat Queen. "This easy to make recipe gives you a fragrant meal to enjoy with injera."

Ethiopian Cabbage and Potato Dish (Atkilt)

Potatoes and cabbage combine for this vegan-friendly side dish that gets a tasty boost from fresh ginger, cumin, and turmeric. 

Berbere Spice Blend

Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend used in a variety of recipes. If you don't have an African market in your area, the seasoning can easily be mixed up at home. 

Ethiopian Cheese

Used to offset the heat of spicy dishes, Ethiopian cheese is a simple recipe for first time cheesemakers. Simply combine milk, vinegar, and salt and cook until curds form. 

Key Sir Alicha (Ethiopian Beets and Potatoes)

"Oh my gosh I absolutely fell in love with this and it will be a staple item for me," says recipe reviewer sanzoe. "The sweetness from the beets plays so well with the potatoes."

Gomen Wat

In gomen wat, collard greens and are cooked down until totally tender with a blend of spices.

Red Lentils with Veggies

It's not an Ethiopian meal without some type of lentils! In this version they're cooked with berbere and fresh veggies for a flavorful final dish.

Tikil Gomen (Ethiopian Cabbage)

"Great side dish and easy enough," says user Day. "The spices don't overpower."

Berbere Spiced Chicken Breasts

In this Ethiopian-inspired dish, traditional berbere spice combines with unusual flavors like coconut milk and lime juice for a succulent sauce over chicken.

By Hayley Sugg