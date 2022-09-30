15 Essential Pasta Recipes That Everyone Should Know How to Make  

Pasta is the perfect blank canvas that allows you to experiment while also fulfilling your wildest cooking dreams. From simple dishes like pesto pasta to labors of love like classic lasagna, there's an endless number of pasta dishes to try. But these 15 must-make recipes — including bolognese, cacio e pepe and carbonara — are the essential dishes every home cook should have in their repertoire.

01 of 16 Baked Ziti View Recipe Baked Ziti I | Photo by chibi chef. Cheese lovers rejoice! This baked ziti has not one but three types of cheese — provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan — loaded in it for a gooey, melty masterpiece.

02 of 16 Fettuccine Alfredo View Recipe anonymiss This simple yet delicious pasta dish is bound to satisfy even the pickiest eater in your household. Containing only butter, heavy cream, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese, fettuccine pasta, and a dash of garlic salt, it's simple but oh so delicious.

03 of 16 Spaghetti Carbonara View Recipe FoodFan Revel in the meaty taste of bacon in this flavorful carbonara recipe. It's ready in just 40 minutes and makes a whopping 8 helpings making it perfect for an easy entertaining dinner.

04 of 16 Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe View Recipe There's no denying cacio e pepe is a beloved dish and it's easy enough to make at home. Trust us, this recipe has more than 200 5-star ratings! So there's no second-guessing the deliciousness of this perfect pasta dish.

05 of 16 Slow Cooker Bolognese View Recipe the Eatons Bolognese is usually a labor of love, simmering all day on the stove. Make it easier on yourself with this hands-off recipe that utilizes the slow cooker. Pair it with any kind of pasta for a filling family dinner.

06 of 16 Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella View Recipe Fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil give this gnocchi recipe bright flavor. Recipe creator Alemarsi says this recipe works with both homemade gnocchi and store-bought.

07 of 16 Bucatini All' Amatriciana View Recipe This pasta dish featuring guanciale (a type of cured pork) is Chef Carlo Apolloni's signature dish. It makes just two servings, making it the perfect recipe to try for a date night in.

08 of 16 Pesto Pasta View Recipe Rita Whether you like your pasta hot or cold, this Pesto Pasta is delicious either way! This recipe is for those times when you need to get lunch or dinner on the table in 15 minutes! Quick but lip-smacking good.

09 of 16 Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna View Recipe Baking Nana You can't beat a warm slice of lasagna that's been filled with juicy ground beef, savory tomato-basil sauce, creamy ricotta and melty mozzarella cheese.

10 of 16 One Pan Orecchiette Pasta View Recipe Skip cleaning a mountain of dishes and make a scrumptious orecchiette pasta all in a matter of 40 minutes using just one pot. From the spicy Italian sausage, chicken broth, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, this is one recipe that you'll want to make on repeat.

11 of 16 Garlic-Herb Linguine View Recipe This simple Garlic-Herb Linguine is the perfect side dish for any protein. Here's what reviewer Lisa D. Thompson had to say about it, "Simple and delicious! Great side dish."

12 of 16 Bow Ties with Sausage, Tomato, and Cream View Recipe The creamy tomato base of this pasta dish is infused with flavor thanks to sausage. If you like it spicy try it with hot Italian sausage.

13 of 16 Three Cheese Manicotti View Recipe Impress your family with this Three Cheese Manicotti dish that is not only made using three different types of cheeses but kicks up the flavor with garlic, basil, and pasta sauce.

14 of 16 Tomato Basil Penne Pasta View Recipe A little pepper Jack cheese adds a hint of spiciness to this simple and savory Tomato Basil Penne Pasta.