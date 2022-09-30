15 Essential Pasta Recipes That Everyone Should Know How to Make  

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith and currently works for the Allrecipes team. She writes articles for the news and trending team, edits and updates existing articles, and provides the team with up-to-date food-related news and traffic reports from Google Analytics. Experience: Moriah is an experienced writer whose work has appeared in publications, including Samford Crimson, Local Magazine, and Alabama Political Reporter. She has covered topics about mental health, prison reform, plays and musicals, and multicultural events. Her work has won several awards in various writing contests from the following organizations: Alabama Media Professionals, Southeast Journalism Conference, National Federation of Press Women, and the Baptist Communicators Association. Education: Moriah received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication cum laude from Samford University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, National Federation of Press Women, Society of Professional Journalists, and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. Fun Allrecipes Question: The best meal she's ever eaten is the tortellini pasta dish at Giuseppe's Cafe in Birmingham, AL.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022
close up view of Garlic-Herb Linguine garnished with fresh herbs, on a blue and white plate
Photo: naples34102

Pasta is the perfect blank canvas that allows you to experiment while also fulfilling your wildest cooking dreams. From simple dishes like pesto pasta to labors of love like classic lasagna, there's an endless number of pasta dishes to try. But these 15 must-make recipes — including bolognese, cacio e pepe and carbonara — are the essential dishes every home cook should have in their repertoire.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti I
Baked Ziti I | Photo by chibi chef.

Cheese lovers rejoice! This baked ziti has not one but three types of cheese — provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan — loaded in it for a gooey, melty masterpiece.

Fettuccine Alfredo

top-down view of fettucine topped with alfredo sauce on a white plate with a slice of bread and butter on the side
anonymiss

This simple yet delicious pasta dish is bound to satisfy even the pickiest eater in your household. Containing only butter, heavy cream, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese, fettuccine pasta, and a dash of garlic salt, it's simple but oh so delicious.

Spaghetti Carbonara

closeup of creamy-looking spaghetti with bacon, garnished with parsley and served on a red plate
FoodFan

Revel in the meaty taste of bacon in this flavorful carbonara recipe. It's ready in just 40 minutes and makes a whopping 8 helpings making it perfect for an easy entertaining dinner.

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

There's no denying cacio e pepe is a beloved dish and it's easy enough to make at home. Trust us, this recipe has more than 200 5-star ratings! So there's no second-guessing the deliciousness of this perfect pasta dish.

Slow Cooker Bolognese

a serving of Bolognese sauce on rigatoni pasta in a white bowl
the Eatons

Bolognese is usually a labor of love, simmering all day on the stove. Make it easier on yourself with this hands-off recipe that utilizes the slow cooker. Pair it with any kind of pasta for a filling family dinner.

Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil give this gnocchi recipe bright flavor. Recipe creator Alemarsi says this recipe works with both homemade gnocchi and store-bought.

Bucatini All' Amatriciana

This pasta dish featuring guanciale (a type of cured pork) is Chef Carlo Apolloni's signature dish. It makes just two servings, making it the perfect recipe to try for a date night in.

Pesto Pasta

a close up overhead view of a large plate of pesto pasta topped with shredded parmesan and a sprig of basil
Rita

Whether you like your pasta hot or cold, this Pesto Pasta is delicious either way! This recipe is for those times when you need to get lunch or dinner on the table in 15 minutes! Quick but lip-smacking good.

Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna

Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna
Baking Nana

You can't beat a warm slice of lasagna that's been filled with juicy ground beef, savory tomato-basil sauce, creamy ricotta and melty mozzarella cheese.

One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

Skip cleaning a mountain of dishes and make a scrumptious orecchiette pasta all in a matter of 40 minutes using just one pot. From the spicy Italian sausage, chicken broth, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, this is one recipe that you'll want to make on repeat.

Garlic-Herb Linguine

This simple Garlic-Herb Linguine is the perfect side dish for any protein. Here's what reviewer Lisa D. Thompson had to say about it, "Simple and delicious! Great side dish."

Bow Ties with Sausage, Tomato, and Cream

The creamy tomato base of this pasta dish is infused with flavor thanks to sausage. If you like it spicy try it with hot Italian sausage.

Three Cheese Manicotti

Impress your family with this Three Cheese Manicotti dish that is not only made using three different types of cheeses but kicks up the flavor with garlic, basil, and pasta sauce.

Tomato Basil Penne Pasta

A little pepper Jack cheese adds a hint of spiciness to this simple and savory Tomato Basil Penne Pasta.

Pantry Puttanesca

"Quick, easy, and full of flavor!" says reviewer Jillian. This delicious pasta is ready in just 20 minutes and uses ingredients you probably already have on hand.

