7 Enchilada Casserole Recipes That Taste Too Good to Be True
The bold, creamy taste of an enchilada casserole is hard to beat. Every mouthwatering layer is loaded with Southwestern-inspired flavors that will win over even the pickiest eaters. With ingredients like cheese, chiles, tomatoes, and sour cream, enchilada casserole is a filling, budget-friendly option that will be the star of your next potluck or family meal. Try one of our enchilada casserole recipes and dive into the most decadent of comfort foods.
Easy Enchilada Casserole
A deliciously cheesy Tex-Mex classic made easy. Diced chiles, salsa, chicken, and sour cream combine for a hearty dish that is perfect for family gatherings.
"Pantry Raid" Chicken Enchilada Casserole
"This was so simple and fantastic!" shares home cook SSayes. "I added red bell pepper, onion, minced garlic, and substituted Costco rotisserie chicken pulled off the bone."
Enchilada Casserole with Red Guajillo Chile Sauce
The earthy, slightly sweet flavor of guajillo sauce makes this enchilada casserole one-of-a-kind. Shredded carrots, black beans, and bell peppers are blanketed by a rich layer of Cheddar cheese for a wholesome meal ready in under an hour.
Enchilada Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Try this tasty 6-ingredient enchilada casserole equipped with ground turkey and filling spaghetti squash. Top with queso fresco for a bright, salty-sour finish.
Poblano Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Poblano peppers join sliced mushrooms, cilantro, and cubed chicken breast in this decadent casserole. Use your 9x13 pan to make magic with this delectable Southwestern-inspired dish.
Enchilada Casserole III
"I can remember my Mom making this when I was a kid," says reviewer chellebelle. "It isn't anything fancy, just comforting food. I usually add a can of drained kidney beans and sliced black olives to the layers for a little more flavor and texture."
Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Corn tortillas are layered with Monterey Jack, shredded chicken, and green chile enchilada sauce for a velvety casserole you're sure to love. Garnish with fresh cilantro for a bright pop of flavor.