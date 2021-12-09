21 Eggless Cookie Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings
Looking for some delicious cookie recipes to bake for someone with an egg allergy? Or maybe you've simply run out of eggs? Browse this special selection of cookie recipes for more inspiration on how to make a variety of cookies without eggs, ranging from the best eggless peanut butter cookies to festive white chocolate thumbprint cookies, plus discover some clever substitutions you can use instead of eggs, including applesauce, bananas, yogurt, and more!
Easy Roasted Almond Cookies
These nutty flavored cookies don't need eggs. In fact, they are dairy-free and gluten-free to boot! Instead, real maple syrup binds oat flour and ground almonds together to form a rich and crumbly cookie dough. "These cookies are soft when warm from the oven but become crispy. Perfect for dunking!" says recipe reviewer Christine B.
Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cookies
Instead of eggs, coconut oil and banana keep these wholesome chocolate cookies nice and fudgy. You could also use yogurt in place of the mashed banana for a non-vegan version. "Delicious, soft and very fudge-like," says recipe reviewer agphoto. "Super easy to roll the dough into a long log and cut into the size cookies I wanted."
Quinoa Cookies
A combination of applesauce and mashed banana replace the eggs in these peanut-butter chocolate-chip cookies that also have oats and quinoa. "They are super simple to make and sneak fiber, protein, and other nutrients into dessert!" says recipe contributor Liz. "My three-year-old and older child both loved these, and I did too!"
White Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
These eggless shortbread-style thumbprint cookies taste delicious filled with any kind of fruit jam and a drizzling of chocolate on top. "My daughter and I just made a batch of these and they are fabulous!" says home cook papayasoup. "They baked up beautifully and will be perfect to deliver to our neighbors for Christmas!"
Vegan Tahini Cookies
Instead of peanut butter, give tahini a try in these rich, dense, and chewy cookies that don't call for eggs or dairy. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top of each cookie or fold in semisweet chocolate chips for a special treat! You can use honey instead of grape molasses for a non-vegan version of these cookies.
Grandma's Classic No-Bake Cookies
As there are no eggs in this no-bake cookie recipe, the combination of peanut butter, chocolate chips, and oats are safe to eat straight out of the bowl with a spoon! "This recipe was my grandmother's, and my mother taught it to her children, and I will to mine. I hope you have as much fun making this either by yourself or with your children, as I did with my mom," says recipe contributor Jadebloodraven.
Yogurt Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yogurt makes a great substitute for eggs in this easy, chocolate chip cookie recipe. "My husband enjoyed these very much. Chocolate chip cookies are his favorite and his egg allergy makes finding good cookie recipes a challenge," says home cook Amanda 123. "They were crisp on the surface and soft and chewy inside!"
Egg Free Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies
If you love the flavor combination of pumpkin pie and chocolate, you're gonna love this cookie recipe that doesn't require eggs. And if you somehow manage to have leftover cookies, these do freeze well. "I had no eggs in the house and wanted to make pumpkin cookies for Halloween so finding this recipe was serendipity!" says home cook BREEZIE3.
Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
These delicious egg-free oatmeal cookies are packed with juicy raisins and crunchy walnuts for the perfect balance of taste and texture in every bite. "They're sweet but not too sweet, crispy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside," says recipe reviewer greentofu402.
Mini Snowball Chip Cookies
These super-tender, shortbread-style cookies with semisweet chocolate morsels are made without eggs. The dough is perfect for stamping out holiday shapes, making them a great choice for any holiday cookie platter. Lightly dust the cooled cookies with powdered sugar for a festive presentation.
Grandma's Drop Sugar Cookies
Subtly flavored with vanilla extract and coconut flakes, these soft and buttery eggless sugar cookies come with a warning: "These sugar cookies are soooo good, you could eat your finger with them!" says home cook toseen.
Soft Molasses Cookies III
These nice and spicy, ginger and molasses cookies are made with buttermilk instead of eggs. They're perfect for making gingerbread men at Christmas for friends or family with an egg allergy. "I love molasses cookies of all kinds, and this recipe intrigued me," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim. "These are such tasty cookies! Perfect flavor, perfect texture, and loved by all!"
Edible Cookie Chip Dough
A quick and easy, egg-free chocolate chip cookie dough that you can can eat with or without baking. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator. It's safe to eat by the spoonful or to add to ice cream as it doesn't contain eggs. "I ran out of eggs and looked this up and decided I'm going to make these every time! Love them!" says home cook Teresa Morrison Dehkordi.
Eggless Peanut Butter Cookies
See how to make the best peanut butter cookies without any eggs. If you need convincing...listen to this rave review from home cook Erica Cormier: "Found it....the PERFECT cookie! The texture of these is out of this world! I have never had anything like it. They're SURE to please ANYONE!"
Lemon-Butter Shortbread Cookies
These buttery, shortbread cookies are egg-free and will stay fresh for up to 1 week in an airtight container. For even more lemon flavor, top them with a sweet and tangy lemon glaze. "Oh my word these are good!" says home cook Kim Bale. "Wouldn't change a thing. Will absolutely be making these again and again!"
Chocolate Pecan Sandies
No need to worry about any egg allergies when you serve these cute, crumbly, chocolate and pecan cookies on your festive cookie platter. "This cookie is very easy to make. I did not change the recipe at all and it turned out perfect!" says home cook iloverawfish.
Salted Caramel Coconut Macaroons
No need for eggs in this macaroon cookie recipe that combines flaked coconut and condensed milk for moist and chewy results. As an added bonus, these coconut cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days or frozen up to 3 months. Once you are ready to serve, elevate them to an irresistible treat with a drizzle of caramel sauce and a touch of sea salt.
Florentine Cookies
Looking for an elegant dessert cookie to impress your guests, but worried are about egg allergies? Try these delicate, sweet, and super-crispy Italian Florentine cookies that are egg-free. Sandwich cookies together with melted chocolate and dust with powdered sugar for a very pretty presentation.
Donna's Coconut Almond Cookies
No need for eggs in this flavorful cookie. If you add a drizzle of chocolate on top, they're guaranteed to please any lovers of a certain coconut and almond candy bar! "The coconut almond and chocolate mixture is to die for!" says recipe reviewer Heather Neilson. "They were super easy to make yet they make you look like a baking professional."
Raspberry and Apricot Rugelach
The dough for these fruity, bite-size pastry cookies is made with cream cheese instead of eggs. This version uses chopped dried apricots, walnuts, and raspberry preserves in the filling, but varieties are endless. Try using dried cranberries and pistachio nuts with your favorite preserves and drizzle the cooled cookies with melted chocolate for a special treat.
Vegan Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
There's no need for anyone to miss out on chocolate crinkle cookies over the holidays with this version of the classic that's both egg and dairy free, but still crispy, chewy, and very chocolaty. They are easy to make, and the perfect festive food gift, too.