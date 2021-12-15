12 Edible Wreath Recipes for Your Next Holiday Celebration

By Corey Williams
December 15, 2021
Credit: fabeveryday

If you're in need of a show-stopping centerpiece for your holiday table, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up our most impressive edible wreath ideas that are full of festive flair and flavor. Whether you're looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a shareable dessert, you'll find celebration-worthy new favorites in this collection of edible wreath recipes. 

1 of 13

Taco Cheese Ball Wreath

Credit: Allrecipes
"With a surprising taco-flavor, this rich and creamy cheese ball is shaped and decorated like a wreath so it's perfect for your holiday table," culinary producer NicoleMcmom says of this fun edible wreath. 

2 of 13

Holiday Salad Wreath

This festive edible wreath — with arugula, spinach, beets, and goat cheese — will be a welcome healthy addition to your holiday table. Recipe creator Jones suggests serving with a lemon-thyme vinaigrette.

3 of 13

Easy Festive Focaccia

Credit: Allrecipes
This Christmas focaccia bread, complete with a rosemary-tomato wreath, is way easier to make than it looks — it comes together in just half an hour!

4 of 13

Gingerbread Cookie Wreath

Credit: Jessica Furniss

Who doesn't love DIY holiday decor? This gingerbread house alternative is easy-to-assemble and doubles as dessert. Follow our step-by-step instructions to make it at home. 

5 of 13

Festive Olive and Cheese Appetizer

Castelvetrano olives, Kalamata olives, fresh rosemary, sugar plum tomatoes, and mozzarella balls come together beautifully in this magazine-worthy edible wreath appetizer. 

6 of 13

Christmas Wreaths

These mini edible wreaths will be a hit at your Christmas cookie exchange. They owe their sweet flavor and chewy texture to marshmallows and cornflakes, while cinnamon candies add bursts of spiciness. 

7 of 13

Cheesy Pesto Roll Wreath (Christmas Wreath Appetizer)

Refrigerated crescent rolls are filled with a decadent mixture of cream cheese and pesto, arranged in a wreath shape, and decorated with cherry tomatoes and fresh rosemary. How stunning is the finished product?

8 of 13

Pigs in a Blanket Christmas Wreath

This crowd-pleasing edible wreath, which consists of artfully arranged cocktail sausages wrapped in crescent roll dough, will satisfy kids and adults alike. 

9 of 13

Pavlova Wreath

Credit: Mackenzie Schieck

Filled meringues are topped with candied citrus slices, pomegranate seeds, and fresh mint in this elegant edible wreath that's perfect for the holidays. 

10 of 13

Cranberry Orange Tea Ring

This wreath-shaped holiday centerpiece is full of seasonal flavors that are impossible to resist. It's a "tender and beautiful loaf that everyone will love," according to recipe creator larkspur

11 of 13

Christmas Wreath Cake

Credit: shaivi divatia
If you think you don't like fruitcake, think again. This modern twist on a classic holiday dessert will steal the show at your next holiday get together. 

12 of 13

Christmas Wreath Finger Food

Hollowed cucumber slices are filled with ranch dressing, then decorated with red and green bell peppers. You don't want to miss this easy, 4-ingredient holiday appetizer. 

13 of 13

More Inspiration

Credit: Magda

Try one of our Easiest Christmas Finger Food Appetizers. Plus, explore our entire collection of Holiday Recipes

