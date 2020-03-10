9 Adorable, Edible Easter Egg Nests
Gather a basketful of oohs and aahs with these sweet little bird nests cradling miniature Easter egg candies. Bonus: They're so easy to make that even kids can help. You can group several nests on a tray for a charming Easter brunch centerpiece, or use them to mark individual place settings. For Easter baskets and take-home party favors, slip them into individual clear food bags and tie up with pastel ribbons. Every bunny's going to love them!
Easter Bird's Nests
"I used pretzels instead of chow mien noodles, and this turned out super cute and delicious. Will likely make again in the future," Kaya Zelonko says. "A big hit with the kids!"
Almond Macaroon Nests
Butter cookie dough rolled in tinted or un-tinted coconut flakes are baked with candies pressed into the middle, or you could make an indentation in the cookies and add the candies afterwards. If you use un-tinted coconut, it will toast lightly while it bakes.
Mini Egg Cupcakes
As written, decorating this cupcake recipe is pretty straightforward. But if you want to decorate the top of the cupcake as shown, you could press tinted fondant through a garlic press to make grass, or stick short strands of edible Easter grass into green frosting. Twist colored strands of fondant to make a basket handle, or check a candy specialty store for pastel licorice to make easier basket handles.
Robin's Nests
Homemade cookie dough gets rolled in chopped walnuts and baked to form tasty butter cookie nests. The recipe bumps up the skill level if you want to make fondant robin's eggs, or you can keep it easy by garnishing with ready-made pastel or speckled candy eggs.
Jelly Bean Nests
Use a muffin tin to help shape these easy 3-ingredient edible nests, then fill them with your choice of mini Easter eggs. "Everyone was totally in awe," says Charlotte. "They LOVED them. I placed them on top and around a devil's food cake with choc buttercream icing made to also look like a nest. It was beautiful!! And did I mention delicious? I couldn't believe that after all the Easter Sunday dinner, the cake was almost totally eaten also! Great day!"
Easter Nests
I made these for an Easter bake sale," Dee says. "They were the first items sold! Easy to put together, inexpensive, and so cute. I made extras for my family and got five stars!"
Easter Egg Nests
"My grandmother made these every year for Easter baskets when I was a kid. I'm so glad I found this recipe," Jillian says. "These are so cute and very easy to make. I use petite jelly beans for inside the nest."
Carlee's Celebrate Spring Cupcakes
Candy eggs are nestled in a fluffy frosting atop chocolate cupcakes. You could easily switch out the cake and frosting flavors to suit your tastes. "What a wonderful cupcake! I made these this afternoon with my little guy, and we had a blast. The creamy filling/frosting is absolutely delicious, and I definitely will be using it for other cupcakes as well," Kori Lavertue writes.
Bird's Nests III
"I loved this recipe because it was quick, easy, and festive for Easter," user ReneeP says of these four-ingredient bird's nests. "I put speckled jelly beans and a marshmallow chick on top. Then I incorporated them into the buffet table decoration."