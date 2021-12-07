15 Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Be Ready by the Time You're Done Sledding
Snow days are upon us, which means no school for the kiddos and lots of time spent outside playing in the freshly fallen snow. But after a long day spent sledding and building snowmen, the kids (and you) are sure to be cold and hungry. So why come back inside and start cooking when your slow cooker can do all the work for you while you're out having fun? These recipes are sure to warm you up, and they'll be ready to serve by the time you are done outside — just set your slow cooker and let the magic happen. Scroll through to find these quick and delicious recipes for dinners, desserts, snacks, and drinks that only take a few hours to make in the slow cooker.
Homemade Chili
Chili is the perfect warm comfort food after a long day in the snow. This recipe is packed with hearty ingredients like ground beef and kidney beans — though you can use different beans too, like black or garbanzo — and has a little heat kick from the chile peppers and chili powder.
Warm Berry Compote
Who doesn't love a warm dessert after being outside in the cold? This berry compote is made extra easy with frozen berries — so you can use your favorite — and is delicious served over cakes, stirred into granola, or dished up with ice cream.
Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
It's even easier than from-the-box! With just 15 minutes of prep time, you'll have creamy, cheesy mac and cheese waiting for you when you get back inside.
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
If you're just looking for a casual hot snack after you come inside, try this cheesy nacho dip. It's hearty enough to fill you up, with black beans and chicken, and will taste great over tortilla chips or even in a warm tortilla quesadilla-style.
Slow Cooker Lasagna
Who knew you could make comforting lasagna in the slow cooker? And this recipe is completely customizable so you can add or subtract anything you prefer — like leaving out the meat or adding spinach.
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
The secret ingredient to this four-ingredient pulled pork recipe is root beer. It may seem weird, but this simple recipe produces melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork that everyone in your family will love.
'The Polar Express' Creamy Hot Chocolate
There's nothing better than a warm mug of hot chocolate after sledding. This homemade hot chocolate only requires five ingredients, and your kids will love it so much more than the packet. For an adults-only version, which we know you'll appreciate, add a shot of Baileys or mint liqueur.
Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup
Make this hearty, creamy potato soup even better by serving it in a delicious bread bowl. Your whole family will be begging you to make it again and again!
White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole
As if casseroles couldn't get any easier, now you can make this white chicken enchilada casserole in your slow cooker. Simply throw everything together before you head outside and then you'll have a cheesy, creamy casserole that everyone will love when you come back in. For an added spicy kick, try including jalapeños, chili powder, or pepperjack cheese.
Cozy Mulled Wine
Sometimes after a long day of playing outside, the grownups need their own drink. This mulled wine has the perfect winter flavors from cinnamon sticks, cloves, and ginger — plus a nice kick from red wine and brandy. It'll definitely warm you up.
Sloppy Joe Mamas
Put that can of Manwich down, these homemade slow cooker Sloppy Joes are so much better! Serve these Sloppy Joe Mamas on your favorite toasted bun for a hearty meal that even the picky eaters will enjoy.
Best Italian Sausage Soup
If you're looking for a recipe that's easy to prep, hearty, and tastes great, this Italian sausage soup is the one for you. It's loaded with Italian sausage, veggies, beef broth, and fettuccine pasta for a soup that will warm you right up from the inside out.
Spiked Caramel Apple Cider
Give your hot apple cider a makeover with this Spiked Caramel Apple Cider. The cider itself is simply apple cider and caramel ice cream topping, so it's kid-friendly, but for the adult version, add spiced rum.
Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup
This meat-free soup is great to make when you want to clean out the leftover veggies in your fridge or freezer. It'll taste good with just about any veggie you can find — like carrots, peas, edamame, potatoes, and corn. Plus, with the added addition of dumplings, this soup is the ultimate comfort meal on a cold day.
Bread Pudding in the Slow Cooker
End your winter day with this delicious dessert — or start the day with it, we don't judge. Use your favorite bread and load it up with vanilla, nutmeg, and raisins for a tasty bread pudding.