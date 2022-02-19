15 Desserts Easy Enough for a Weeknight and Special Enough for a Celebration

<p>Fry oh my! Hit fast-forward on this apple-cinnamon recipe by opening a can of pie filling, warming it for 5 minutes, then stuffing it inside tortillas. Fry until crispy, which takes 2 minutes or less, and toss with cinnamon sugar. One home cook says, "I had saved this recipe a long time ago and why it took me so long to make it, I have no clue. These are absolutely amazing. Both the wife and I thought they tasted better than we imagined and after frying the flour tortillas they had kind of a pie dough flavor to them." (By the way, this weeknight dessert recipe would also be terrific with cherry pie filling, blueberry pie filling, strawberry pie filling, or peach pie filling.)</p>