17 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes for Quick Weeknight Meals
Tracking down easy vegan recipes for dinner isn't always so simple. That's why we've done the work for you, gathering together vegan dinner ideas that are simple, fast, and flavorful. These recipes also offer plenty of variety, ranging from stir-fries to soups and Korean to Tex-Mex.
Vegan Black Bean Burgers
This easy vegan burger gets it done with black beans. You'll combine black beans and whole wheat bread crumbs with flavorful spices and colorful veggies, then bake the burgers in the the oven. "Nice and easy," raves Grace. "I made it gluten free by substituting cooked brown rice for the whole wheat bread, with great results."
Easy Vegan Chili
An easy vegan chili with kidney beans, lentils, corn, potato, and tomatoes; It doesn't take much prep or time to cook, and is maybe even tastier the next day. "I like to serve soy yogurt with the chili, especially if it's too spicy," says ortmannnicole888. "Leftovers taste great with noodles as pasta sauce." This is one of the high-protein vegan recipes on this list, with 24 grams per serving (or 48 percent of your daily value). It's also high in fiber with 27 grams.
Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry
Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, and green beans quickly sizzle in the skillet with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Serve over your favorite rice. "It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste," says veggigoddess. "It's filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice."
Vegan Enchilada Bake
This vegan enchilada casserole takes just minutes to put together. It's a quick, hearty dinner of seitan, vegan cheese, refried beans, rice, and tortillas in a simple enchilada sauce. It's among the higher-protein vegan recipes on the list with almost 22 grams of protein per serving.
Vegan Lentil Soup
"This simple, clean eating lentil soup with brown lentils is vegan and tastes great," says gartenfee. "You'll be amazed how much flavor you get just with vegetables, legumes, and herbs."
Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos
This quick-and-easy vegan taco recipe uses seasoned chickpeas to make a fabulous filling for taco shells or tostadas. These are "quick healthy vegan tacos that even the kids will go crazy for," says Dana D.
Spicy Vegan Potato Curry
This vegan curry recipe combines lots of spices with cubed potatoes, peas, garbanzo beans, and coconut milk. "Without a doubt the best vegetarian curry I've tried," says KEZ. "I started off with half the recommended amounts of spices and then added more after tasting. A definite make-again.
Vegan Lentil Meatloaf
"This quick and easy vegan meatloaf with mushrooms and brown lentils is full of flavor," says Fioa. "It's a fabulous plant-based, family-friendly version of the classic recipe."
Simple Vegan Split Pea Soup
This vegan split pea soup is light yet filling. "The soup was full of flavor and never scorched," says Buckwheat Queen. "Thick but not too much. I added other fresh veggies and used chana dahl (split yellow peas). I also used Sriracha instead of ketchup."
Tofu and Veggies in Peanut Sauce
This vegan dinner is ready in 20 minutes—and "deliciously addictive," according to reviewer Maria.
Basic Vegetarian Pho
This vegan pho recipe features delicious vegan ingredients like rice noodles, mushrooms, bean sprouts, limes, cilantro, basil, and green onions in a vegetable broth flavored with lemongrass and star anise. "The broth is very basic," says LindsayRose5, "and then each person seasons and garnishes it according to their individual tastes. There is no right way to season and garnish this dish." It's a comforting addition to your vegan diet.
Vegan Japchae Korean Noodles
"Korean meets vegan in this quick and easy japchae recipe," says Melissa. "It's a chewy and crunchy medley of glass noodles, spinach, mushrooms, green onions, and carrots -- a delicious vegan Korean noodle dish that is typically served cold, but is also very good hot!"
Chickpea Buddha Bowl
"This delicious vegan dish is perfect for when you don't have much time," says MyNutriCounter. "For this dish, we've used a mix of carrots, onions, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts with chickpeas and quinoa, but other veggies you could try are: cauliflower, olives, tomatoes, sweet potato, spinach, or kale."
Vegan Stir-Fry
Ready in about 40 minutes, "this is a quick and easy vegetable stir-fry, perfect to use up whatever fresh vegetables you have in your fridge," says Rita. "I used purple cauliflower because it looks so pretty but regular cauliflower works as well of course."
Khitchari
Healthy vegan comfort food for two! "This simple dish of beans and rice is tasty, and helps cleanse the body and heal digestion for all body types," says Roxy. "I also love this dish for an easy, healthy, pantry meal I can throw together when I have nothing else in the house. Top with ghee, salt, liquid aminos, or whatever you like."
Vegan Mapo Tofu
"When you're short on time and need something nutritious for dinner, this quick vegan mapo tofu will certainly satisfy," says MyNutriCounter. "This is an authentic Sichuan-style mapo tofu, which is both spicy and aromatic."
Vegan Red Lentil Soup
This creamy, delicious vegan soup features lentils, squash, coconut milk, and spices. "This recipe takes soup to a whole new level," says kate. "Coconut milk instead of cream is brilliant, and its fragrance perfectly complements the squash and lentils."