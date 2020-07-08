17 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes for Quick Weeknight Meals

An easy vegan chili with kidney beans, lentils, corn, potato, and tomatoes; It doesn't take much prep or time to cook, and is maybe even tastier the next day. "I like to serve soy yogurt with the chili, especially if it's too spicy," says ortmannnicole888. "Leftovers taste great with noodles as pasta sauce." This is one of the high-protein vegan recipes on this list, with 24 grams per serving (or 48 percent of your daily value). It's also high in fiber with 27 grams.