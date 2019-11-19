50 Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Thanksgiving. Let's call it what it is — a never-ending cooking marathon than ends in piles of dirty dishes and everyone asleep on the couch with full bellies. Don't get me wrong, it's one of my favorite days of the year. But sometimes, you need your menu selections to do you a favor and you know, not be super time-consuming and difficult? These side dishes have been highly rated by thousands of home cooks, and they require little prep work and few ingredients. Save your energy for the main event and give these easy sides a try. Read on for our 50 best easy Thanksgiving side dishes.
Homesteader Cornbread
"This was the best cornbread I have had in so very long," raves Lesamk. "It was very moist and flavorful. I will be using this recipe forever! I can't wait to make Mexican cornbread with this recipe. It will no doubt be delicious."
Yellow Squash Casserole
This comforting casserole is ready in under an hour. "Tender squash, gooey cheese, and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course," says recipe creator ROSECART.
Quick Yeast Rolls
This old-fashioned family recipe won first place in a state fair competition, according to recipe creator DCASH30526.
Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Craisins®
Bring this colorful salad to liven up a Thanksgiving table full of casseroles. Recipe creator Marcia says, "A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts."
Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated sweet potato casserole — it has more than 3,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks.
Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Learn this technique from Chef John to achieve the perfect fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth mashed potatoes for your Thanksgiving feast.
Sesame Green Beans
These nontraditional green beans make a unique addition to any Thanksgiving spread. Reviewer annersmarie says, "I've made these a few times now. They're just so easy to make, and I love how I don't have to use any butter."
Candied Sweet Potatoes
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these candied sweet potatoes. Topped with marshmallows and flavored with brown sugar and cinnamon, this Thanksgiving side dish will be the star of the show.
Really Easy Bread Stuffing
White bread, onion, and seasonings are all that's needed to make this top-rated recipe.
Thyme-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fresh Cranberries
"Turn boring Brussels sprouts into a sophisticated side dish by combining earthy thyme, sour cranberries, and sweet maple syrup," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This lightly sweetened dish is a great way to highlight delicious fall flavors."
Muffin Tin Potatoes Gratin
These individually portioned muffin tins make for an elegant holiday presentation. But beware ... it's hard to have just one.
Glazed Carrots
Put your fall harvest on display with this carrot dish that takes just 25 minutes to make!
Easy Corn Pudding
This rich corn pudding is an easy addition to any Thanksgiving table.
Cranberry Sauce
Put down the can! The best part? It's ready in less than 20 minutes.
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
"Roasted butternut squash is so good on its own that barely any seasoning is needed," says MChele. "In this simple recipe, we focus on the basics — olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper — and leave any additional garnishes up to you."
Best Green Bean Casserole
No one will ever believe this green bean casserole with over 500 glowing reviews took just 25 minutes to make.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Even Brussels sprout skeptics will love this easy recipe that comes together quickly with fewer than five ingredients.
Roasted Yam and Kale Salad
"A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family," says the recipe submitter. "The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale."
Roasted Green Beans
Fresh green beans are simply seasoned in salt and pepper, then roasted to crispy perfection.
Baked Butternut Squash
"This simple baked butternut squash is easy to make, delicious to eat, and looks beautiful on the plate," according to the recipe submitter.
Pear and Pomegranate Salad
"A fall and winter favorite," says recipe creator JPMJ. "I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again."
Bread and Celery Stuffing
Use this simple stuffing recipe, made with easy-to-find kitchen staples, to stuff your turkey or enjoy it as a side dish.
Oven Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges
If you don't want to make traditional mashed potatoes this year, try this kid-friendly alternative.
Roasted Vegetables
This is a "casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare," says Saundra. "It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving."
Balsamic Grilled Baby Potatoes
Grilling a turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner? "This quick and easy, cleanup-free side dish is an obvious choice when you're already grilling your main course," according to CanadianCook.
Easy Chorizo Stuffing
"This zesty chorizo sausage is easy to make in just 30 minutes with a boxed stuffing mix," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly.
Easy Cranberry Orange Relish
Make this easy relish with just four ingredients: fresh cranberries, a navel orange, white sugar, and cinnamon.
Make-Ahead Stuffing
Get a jump start on holiday cooking by making this flavorful stuffing up to three days in advance.
Oyster Dressing (Stuffing)
This regional staple is moist, flavorful, and simply irresistible. If you've never tried oyster dressing, this is your year!
Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows
Is it a side dish? Is it dessert? This sweet potato casserole with marshmallows is somewhere in the middle — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Basic Corn Muffins
These simple corn muffins are perfect as-is. However, recipe creator Doug Matthews suggests dressing them up with fun additions like jalapeños, honey, or cheese.
Fondant Potatoes
"My fondant potatoes are oven-braised in a buttery, thyme-flavored sauce," says Chef John. "The result of this old-school method? Golden brown potatoes with a crispy crust that remain rich and creamy on the insides."
Classic Dinner Rolls
These restaurant-worthy dinner rolls are surprisingly simple to make with ingredients you likely already have on hand.
Cream Corn Like No Other
This classic Thanksgiving side dish comes together in just 15 minutes. "Everyone always asks for the recipe," according to recipe creator DIANA YOCKEY.
Broccoli Casserole
"Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup," according to Laura Baker. "Delicious and EASY to make!"
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
This creamy mushroom risotto is sure to add decadent Italian flair to your Thanskgiving table.
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
Sometimes the best things in life are the simplest. Need proof? Try this basic macaroni and cheese that is easy to make with just seven ingredients.
Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Use your trusty slow cooker to make this old-fashioned green bean casserole. "Very handy when you are having a large crowd for dinner and only have one oven," says Karyb.
Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole
"This truly is the most delicious stuff," says the recipe submitter. "A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste."
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
"Sweet potatoes are roasted to perfection with chunky onion wedges and garlic, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a naturally sweet holiday side dish," says recipe creator CATICALIC.
Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff
"My potatoes Romanoff is an ideal dish for big holiday gatherings since you can make it the day before and bake it when needed," says Chef John.
Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad
This seasonal salad (made with spinach, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, and poppy seeds) is full of fresh fall flavor.
Roquefort Pear Salad
"[This salad] is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans," says recipe creator MARCEA. "The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together."
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
This Brussels sprouts gratin is creamy, crunchy, and super cheesy. "The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels," according to recipe creator Creative Caterer. "This is a family favorite during the holidays!"
Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes
"I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it," raves reviewer Pat. "I will definitely be making this again. I made it the day before and just put it in the oven when the turkey came out."
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are mashed with milk, butter, and maple syrup for a rich and flavorful Thanksgiving side dish.
Chipotle Mac and Cheese
Here's a smoky twist on a classic Thanksgiving side dish. It gets an extra kick from Monterey Jack cheese.
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
"[This is a] different and very tasty way to serve spinach," according to recipe creator Gin. "The balsamic vinegar gives it an interesting taste."
Savory Roasted Root Vegetables
This medley of seasonal vegetables (beets, carrots, onions, and potatoes) are flavored with garlic, fresh thyme, and white wine.
Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon and Caramelized Onions
"I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and my family went crazy over it," says recipe creator Chris B. "It is simple, looks great on the table and has already been requested for Christmas dinner!"
