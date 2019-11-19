50 Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

By Melanie Fincher and Corey Williams Updated July 28, 2022

Thanksgiving. Let's call it what it is — a never-ending cooking marathon than ends in piles of dirty dishes and everyone asleep on the couch with full bellies. Don't get me wrong, it's one of my favorite days of the year. But sometimes, you need your menu selections to do you a favor and you know, not be super time-consuming and difficult? These side dishes have been highly rated by thousands of home cooks, and they require little prep work and few ingredients. Save your energy for the main event and give these easy sides a try. Read on for our 50 best easy Thanksgiving side dishes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 51

Homesteader Cornbread

Credit: sanzoe
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This was the best cornbread I have had in so very long," raves Lesamk. "It was very moist and flavorful. I will be using this recipe forever! I can't wait to make Mexican cornbread with this recipe. It will no doubt be delicious."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 51

Yellow Squash Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This comforting casserole is ready in under an hour. "Tender squash, gooey cheese, and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course," says recipe creator ROSECART.

3 of 51

Quick Yeast Rolls

Credit: Michele Rowe Sparks
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This old-fashioned family recipe won first place in a state fair competition, according to recipe creator DCASH30526.

Advertisement

4 of 51

Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Craisins®

Credit: Christina
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bring this colorful salad to liven up a Thanksgiving table full of casseroles. Recipe creator Marcia says, "A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts."

5 of 51

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Preethi Venkatram/Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated sweet potato casserole — it has more than 3,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks. 

6 of 51

Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Eat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Learn this technique from Chef John to achieve the perfect fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth mashed potatoes for your Thanksgiving feast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 51

Sesame Green Beans

Credit: Dianne
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These nontraditional green beans make a unique addition to any Thanksgiving spread. Reviewer annersmarie says, "I've made these a few times now. They're just so easy to make, and I love how I don't have to use any butter."

8 of 51

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Leslie McOmber
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these candied sweet potatoes. Topped with marshmallows and flavored with brown sugar and cinnamon, this Thanksgiving side dish will be the star of the show.

9 of 51

Really Easy Bread Stuffing

Credit: Amy Dunshee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

White bread, onion, and seasonings are all that's needed to make this top-rated recipe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 51

Thyme-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fresh Cranberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Turn boring Brussels sprouts into a sophisticated side dish by combining earthy thyme, sour cranberries, and sweet maple syrup," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This lightly sweetened dish is a great way to highlight delicious fall flavors."

11 of 51

Muffin Tin Potatoes Gratin

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These individually portioned muffin tins make for an elegant holiday presentation. But beware ... it's hard to have just one. 

12 of 51

Glazed Carrots

Credit: Allrecipes
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put your fall harvest on display with this carrot dish that takes just 25 minutes to make! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 51

Easy Corn Pudding

Credit: Brittany Bowers
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This rich corn pudding is an easy addition to any Thanksgiving table. 

14 of 51

Cranberry Sauce

Credit: CookinBug
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put down the can! The best part? It's ready in less than 20 minutes.

15 of 51

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Credit: Marisa R.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Roasted butternut squash is so good on its own that barely any seasoning is needed," says MChele. "In this simple recipe, we focus on the basics — olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper — and leave any additional garnishes up to you."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 51

Best Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Cynthia Ross
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No one will ever believe this green bean casserole with over 500 glowing reviews took just 25 minutes to make.

17 of 51

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Rita
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Even Brussels sprout skeptics will love this easy recipe that comes together quickly with fewer than five ingredients. 

18 of 51

Roasted Yam and Kale Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family," says the recipe submitter. "The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 51

Roasted Green Beans

Credit: KGora
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh green beans are simply seasoned in salt and pepper, then roasted to crispy perfection. 

20 of 51

Baked Butternut Squash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This simple baked butternut squash is easy to make, delicious to eat, and looks beautiful on the plate," according to the recipe submitter. 

21 of 51

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"A fall and winter favorite," says recipe creator JPMJ. "I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 51

Bread and Celery Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use this simple stuffing recipe, made with easy-to-find kitchen staples, to stuff your turkey or enjoy it as a side dish. 

23 of 51

Oven Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges

Credit: Holiday Baker
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you don't want to make traditional mashed potatoes this year, try this kid-friendly alternative. 

24 of 51

Roasted Vegetables

Credit: PVerlaan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is a "casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare," says Saundra. "It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 51

Balsamic Grilled Baby Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilling a turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner? "This quick and easy, cleanup-free side dish is an obvious choice when you're already grilling your main course," according to CanadianCook.

26 of 51

Easy Chorizo Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This zesty chorizo sausage is easy to make in just 30 minutes with a boxed stuffing mix," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly

27 of 51

Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

Credit: cooken mama
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this easy relish with just four ingredients: fresh cranberries, a navel orange, white sugar, and cinnamon. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 51

Make-Ahead Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get a jump start on holiday cooking by making this flavorful stuffing up to three days in advance. 

29 of 51

Oyster Dressing (Stuffing)

Credit: Natalie T.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This regional staple is moist, flavorful, and simply irresistible. If you've never tried oyster dressing, this is your year!

30 of 51

Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Is it a side dish? Is it dessert? This sweet potato casserole with marshmallows is somewhere in the middle — and we wouldn't have it any other way. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 51

Basic Corn Muffins

Credit: dotdash meredith food studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These simple corn muffins are perfect as-is. However, recipe creator Doug Matthews suggests dressing them up with fun additions like jalapeños, honey, or cheese. 

32 of 51

Fondant Potatoes

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My fondant potatoes are oven-braised in a buttery, thyme-flavored sauce," says Chef John. "The result of this old-school method? Golden brown potatoes with a crispy crust that remain rich and creamy on the insides."

33 of 51

Classic Dinner Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These restaurant-worthy dinner rolls are surprisingly simple to make with ingredients you likely already have on hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 51

Cream Corn Like No Other

Credit: OkinawanPrincess
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic Thanksgiving side dish comes together in just 15 minutes. "Everyone always asks for the recipe," according to recipe creator DIANA YOCKEY.

35 of 51

Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup," according to Laura Baker. "Delicious and EASY to make!"

36 of 51

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy mushroom risotto is sure to add decadent Italian flair to your Thanskgiving table. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 51

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sometimes the best things in life are the simplest. Need proof? Try this basic macaroni and cheese that is easy to make with just seven ingredients. 

38 of 51

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use your trusty slow cooker to make this old-fashioned green bean casserole. "Very handy when you are having a large crowd for dinner and only have one oven," says Karyb.

39 of 51

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This truly is the most delicious stuff," says the recipe submitter. "A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 51

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Sweet potatoes are roasted to perfection with chunky onion wedges and garlic, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a naturally sweet holiday side dish," says recipe creator CATICALIC.

41 of 51

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

Credit: Chef John
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My potatoes Romanoff is an ideal dish for big holiday gatherings since you can make it the day before and bake it when needed," says Chef John.

42 of 51

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This seasonal salad (made with spinach, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, and poppy seeds) is full of fresh fall flavor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 51

Roquefort Pear Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"[This salad] is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans," says recipe creator MARCEA. "The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together."

44 of 51

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Brussels sprouts gratin is creamy, crunchy, and super cheesy. "The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels," according to recipe creator Creative Caterer. "This is a family favorite during the holidays!"

45 of 51

Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it," raves reviewer Pat. "I will definitely be making this again. I made it the day before and just put it in the oven when the turkey came out."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 51

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet potatoes are mashed with milk, butter, and maple syrup for a rich and flavorful Thanksgiving side dish. 

47 of 51

Chipotle Mac and Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a smoky twist on a classic Thanksgiving side dish. It gets an extra kick from Monterey Jack cheese.

48 of 51

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

Credit: AllrecipesPhoto
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"[This is a] different and very tasty way to serve spinach," according to recipe creator Gin. "The balsamic vinegar gives it an interesting taste."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 51

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This medley of seasonal vegetables (beets, carrots, onions, and potatoes) are flavored with garlic, fresh thyme, and white wine. 

50 of 51

Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Bacon and Caramelized Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and my family went crazy over it," says recipe creator Chris B. "It is simple, looks great on the table and has already been requested for Christmas dinner!"

51 of 51

More Inspiration

Credit: Lori

Try one of Our Easiest Thanksgiving Recipes for Beginner Cooks. Plus, explore our entire collection of Thanksgiving Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melanie Fincher and Corey Williams