50 Easy Snacks for the Super Bowl
Planning your game day spread for the Super Bowl? We've got you covered with these simple and crowd-pleasing snacks and finger foods. Whether you're looking for tailgating classics (you can't go wrong with Amazing and Easy Chicken Wings, Sheet Pan Nachos, or Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip), bite-sized recipes everyone will love (Bacon Jalapeno Popper Puffs and three-ingredient Pigs in a Blanket won't last long on your table), or dietary restriction-friendly appetizers (Air Fryer Vegan Buffalo Tofu Bites are deliciously crispy), you'll find something for every football fan in this collection of easy snacks for the Super Bowl.
Fabulous Football Dip
"Always a crowd pleaser and so easy to make. This recipe can be as hot or as mild as you like, depending on which kind of tomatoes you buy," says recipe creator Eric Hallett. "I got this recipe from a friend. Serve with tortilla chips."
Amazing and Easy Chicken Wings
"These chicken wings are surprisingly delicious for how few ingredients are involved," says recipe creator Rebecca O. "I made them for the first time at a football party, and within 10 minutes everyone had eaten all 5 pounds!"
Sheet Pan Nachos
These nachos are easy to assemble and even easier to eat. You can use pico de gallo instead of salsa and, if you prefer a spicier kick, try substituting Monterey Jack for Cheddar.
Baked Jalapeno Poppers
"Jalapenos are stuffed with Cheddar cheese and cream cheese, with bread crumbs for a crunch," according to recipe creator Cheryl. "Baked to keep them healthier than the fried ones!"
Easy Baked Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders don't need to be fried in oil to be absoutely delicious. This baked version of the classic finger food is so good, you won't believe it's a healthier option.
Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip
"The first time I tasted this dip was at a friend's dinner party," says reviewer JEN78RN. "We all polished it off within 10 minutes! She gave me the recipe and I made it the next week for my very picky boyfriend. He devoured it."
Vegan Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip
This vegan dip delivers all the signature creaminess and flavor of its traditional counterpart, without all the dairy. It's best served hot with tortilla chips, according to recipe creator thedailygourmet.
Easy Creamy Artichoke Dip
Here's a great make-ahead option for your game day spread: You can make this easy vegetable dip in just 10 minutes, but the flavors actually improve after about 10 hours in the fridge.
Quick and Easy White Cheese Dip
Make this extra creamy dip with just five easy-to-find ingredients: cream cheese, shredded Monterey Jack, shredded Parmesan, an onion, and mayonnaise. Serve with tortilla chips.
Sausage Cheese Balls
You only need six ingredients (sausage, baking mix, Cheddar, an onion, and onion powder) for these irresistible bites. Recipe creator Heather Walker says there's no need to fry because "they bake beautifully."
Chicken Nachos with Refried Beans
This cheesy appetizer seriously couldn't be easier, as it uses canned beans and cheese slices to simplify the nacho-making process. You can modify this recipe to with whatever ingredients you have on hand.
Pigs in a Blanket
You only need three ingredients — frankfurters, biscuit dough, and cheese (though the cheese is optional, of course) — to make this classic finger food that everyone loves.
Date Goat Cheese Basil Bites
This impressive-yet-easy recipe proves everything is better wrapped in prosciutto. If you don't have any prosciutto on hand, though, try wrapping them in bacon instead.
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders
"The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders," according to recipe creator France C. "I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups."
Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
"I made these for a weekly get together with friends and was requested, nay DEMANDED to make these two days later for another party," says recipe creator Kari Doll. "WONDERFUL, EASY appetizer!"
Corn Dog Bites
Users love these easy, delicious, and crowd-pleasing bites: "This recipe is so easy and delicious," says reviewer ring90. "It was very fast and easy. Everyone in our family loved it."
Pizza Rolls
What makes these delicious pizza rolls so easy? Egg roll wraps elimainate the need for making dough from scratch. You can make this no-fuss recipe with leftover pizza toppings.
Oven Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges
Try these baked potato wedges as a healthier alternative to traditional French fries. You can mix and match seasonings to suit your taste. Serve with store-bought or homemade dipping sauce.
Fried Asparagus Sticks
"This recipe is awesome," according to reviewer kathy nowak. "I followed the instructions to the letter and it came out amazing! Whole family gobbled them up! Definitely planning on doing this again."
Fried Mozzarella Puffs
"Sometimes even the most fun of foods needs a little refresh," according to Chef John. "Not only are these mozzarella puffs crispier and more fun to eat than the original fried mozzarella stick, but they're also easier since no breading is required!"
Tofu Nuggets with Maple-Mustard Dipping Sauce
Even picky eaters will enjoy this vegan take on classic chicken nuggets. Make sure to use extra-firm tofu, as it best mimics the texture of real chicken. Don't forget to mix up the sweet-savory sauce before serving!
Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms
"This is the first time I have ever attempted to make stuffed mushrooms and they were great," says reviewer summer. "There was NO leftovers at my house! They're easy, fast, and budget friendly."
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This top-rated Buffalo dip has almost 4,000 five-star reviews. Allrecipes users say this recipe is a "great dip for football season" and it has "the perfect amount of zip."
Chickpea Vegetarian Meatballs
These easy, protein-packed "meatballs" are perfect for the vegetarian guests at your Super Bowl party. Serve with marinara or your favorite dipping sauces, according to recipe creator Amanda Koss.
Great Garlic Knots
"So simple and quick to make, these delicious knots of herb-seasoned bread will do well to complete just about any meal," says recipe creator BAKINGNUTS. "Or eat these tasty knots as a snack between meals, with your favorite spread slathered on!"
Avocado and Black Eyed Pea Salsa
This rich, flavorful, and healthy dip is made with a can of black-eyed peas. Don't forget to chill for at least an hour before serving so the flavors have ample time to meld.
Pesto Sausage Biscuit Bites
"They won't be able to stop reaching for these tasty little sausage bites," says recipe creator Valerie Brunmeier. "They are perfect party food but also a great choice for a breakfast buffet."
Air Fryer Vegan Buffalo Tofu Bites
"Tofu is breaded and air-fried then tossed in buffalo sauce for vegan buffalo wings to cure your spicy fix without oil," says recipe cretaor Buckwheat Queen. "Freezing the tofu gives it a chewy texture that makes this snack just that much better."
Dill Sweet Potato Fries with Vegan Dip
Everyone will love these perfect sweet potato fries. The vegan dip, however, is the real star of the show: "This dip is simple with only a few ingredients making it easy to whip up without a special trip to the grocery store," according to reviewer Sandra Christine Skalbeck.
Queso (Cheese) Dip
"This is the best queso dip," according to recipe creator SHRIMPBAIT. "Being from Texas, I know my queso, and I think this is the one that beats them all! It's full of flavor and all fresh ingredients."
Pizza Pinwheels
"This recipe came from my aunt when I was about 13 years old," according to recipe creator CHRISTI_LANDINO. "Not only is it good for kids, but it's good for parties too!"
Quick and Easy Party Pinwheels with Cream Cheese and Ham
"I love using puff pastry for any kind of finger food and always have a package in the freezer so I can whip up something delicious in a jiffy," says recipe creator superchef. "Great for parties, with a glass of wine, or just to snack on."
Chef John's Party Cheese Puffs
"These beautiful cheese puffs, gougeres, are as easy as they are delicious," says Chef John. "Usually Gruyere cheese is used but I had some very sharp farmhouse Cheddar cheese in the fridge, so I decided to use that."
Smoked Chicken Hot Wings
Use your smoker to make these deliciously tender and flavorful hot wings. They're best served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing, according to recipe creator Twayminator.
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
"Great recipe," according to reviewer amzggrace7. "I have tried many and failed. Since mozzarella is a soft cheese, it works better to freeze the cheese first before frying and it thaws perfectly without leaking."
Ranch Ham Roll-Ups
These deli-style roll-ups could be easier or tastier. You can get as creative as you want with these pinwheel sandwiches. Use a jalapeno pepper if you like a little spice, recommends recipe creator olebuck.
Alabama Fire Crackers
"Turn saltine crackers into a gourmet party snack," says recipe creator I phill hungry. "This recipe is cheap, delicious and requires no cooking! These are really great with chili."
Baked Zucchini Sticks
"These very healthy baked zucchini sticks recipe can double as a great appetizer or side dish for an Italian meal," according to recipe creator LADYSIMMONS21. "Serve with pizza sauce either way ... great flavor and texture!"
Potato Skins
You need just four ingredients to make these super simple potato skins with Gouda cheese. What's the secret ingredient? Pepperoni sausage sticks! Don't forget to top with green onions.
Tomato Bruschetta
"This recipe has been modified slightly over time, but is always a winner, whether for an appetizer or main dish," says recipe creator Joy Andrews. "It even works with winter store-bought tomatoes. The vinegar and basil bring out the flavors."
Jalapeno Popper Cups
You won't be able to stop at just one of these irresistible jalapeno popper cups. They're super simple to put together, thanks to store-bought mini phyllo tart shells.
Warm Mexican Corn Dip
"This is a delicious, easy, and creamy corn dip," according to recipe creator Jamie Beth. "You can adjust the spicy level according to the type of tomatoes with green chile peppers you buy. Serve with tortilla chips."
Amy's Best Ever Onion Rings
"ATTENTION ONION LOVERS: This is absolutely the easiest and best onion ring recipe you will ever find," says recipe creator AMYOHMS. "They are simple to make but the most mouthwatering onions you will ever eat."
Seven-Layer Taco Dip
This easy seven-layer dip, which has more than 2,000 five-star reviews from happy Allrecipes users, won't last long at your Super Bowl party. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Southern Pimento Cheese
"This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes," says recipe creator QUEENREYNEY.
Greek-Inspired Snack Board
"This creamy, tangy, cheesy dip pairs perfectly with everything else on the snack board, resulting in a super game day spread your guests are not likely to forget," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
"My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season," says recipe creator FleurSweetLoves. "I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's lemon pepper chicken wings."
D's Famous Salsa
"This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years," says recipe creator Denise Smith. "It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East."
Bacon Jalapeno Popper Puffs
"If you enjoy the gut-bombs that are classic, bacon-wrapped, jalapeno poppers, I think you'll love these shockingly light puffs," says Chef John. "All the same flavors are there, especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier."
Potato Chips
"A tasty and easy alternative to store-bought potato chips (not to mention economical)," says recipe creator Jessica. "A mandoline would make slicing the potato into paper thin slices a breeze."