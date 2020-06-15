15 Deceptively Easy Strawberry Desserts
Looks can be deceiving. Take these eye-catching strawberry desserts, for example. Each of them is made with clever time-saving shortcut ingredients like ready-made pie crusts and store-bought cakes that put you on the fast track to fruit-filled strawberry desserts. Scroll through and find easy-to-make recipes like strawberry cobbler, no-bake strawberry cheesecake, and strawberry trifle. Now you know what to bring to your next picnic, potluck, or party
Strawberry Pie II
Shortcut: Frozen pie crust.
Top Tip: "Paint" the inside of the baked crust with melted chocolate before pouring in the filling to keep the pie from getting soggy.
Glazed Doughnut Strawberry Shortcake
Shortcut: Glazed doughnuts from the bakery.
Top Tip: Use a serrated bread knife to make slicing the doughnuts easier.
Strawberry Kiwi Tartlets
Shortcuts: Frozen puff pastry shells and strawberry preserves.
Top Tip: Don't bother removing seeds from the kiwi. I mean, who does that?
Strawberry Napoleons
Shortcuts: Frozen puff pastry and vanilla pudding.
Top Tips: Use lemon pudding and homemade whipped cream for the filling instead of frozen whipped topping.
Strawberry Shooters
Shortcut: Canned whipped cream.
Top Tip: Check out the video to see how to scoop out the strawberry core with a melon baller or small measuring spoon.
Cheesecake in a Jar
Shortcut: No-bake cheesecake mixture.
Top Tip: Spoon strawberry filling between layers of cheesecake for the prettiest presentation. Perfect for shower season.
Strawberry Soup a la Kiev
Shortcut: Use frozen instead of fresh strawberries.
Top Tip: Add some mashed strawberries to the purée for more texture.
Strawberry Graham Cracker Bites
Shortcuts: Canned whipped cream.
Top Tip: Teddy Grahams instead of mini graham crackers crank up the cute factor.
Summer Fruit Galettes
Shortcut: Refrigerated pie crusts.
Top Tip: Brush the pastry pleats with beaten egg before you sprinkle with sugar and bake. This adds gloss and crunch, and helps the sugar adhere to the crust.
Strawberry Torte
Shortcut: Packaged ladyfinger cookies.
Top Tip: Add ½ teaspoon almond extract to the cream cheese mixture.
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
Shortcut: Store-bought angel food cake or pound cake.
Top Tip: To make your own glaze, add 4 or 5 tablespoons cornstarch, 1 cup sugar, and 2 cups boiling water to a 3-ounce box of strawberry gelatin. Cook until thickened.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Pops
Shortcuts: Vanilla sandwich cookies and instant pudding.
Top Tip: Crush cookies instead of blending them until they're fine crumbs. Reviewers say they like the extra cookie texture.
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Shortcuts: Jell-O, frozen whipped topping.
Top Tip: Double the Jell-O to make it proportional to the amount of cream cheese.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shortcut: Milk chocolate chips.
Top Tip: Heat until only half of the chocolate is melted, then remove from heat and stir gently until it is all melted.
Southern-Style Strawberry Cobbler
Shortcut: Refrigerated crescent rolls.
Top Tip: Even if 3 tbsp. of butter seems like too much for the recipe while you're cooking, be sure to use it all.