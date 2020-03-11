15 Fresh and Easy Spring Desserts to Brighten Your Day
Have you noticed that your food cravings change with the seasons? I'm not just talking about comfy chicken pot pie giving way to grilled chicken as the days grow warmer. I'm also taking about desserts. What seems like a perfect wintertime treat, for example, might feel just a little too heavy for summer. Right now, warmer spring days and a whole new crop of seasonal produce makes us yearn for fresh, bright, fruity desserts. And if we can get there without a huge amount of effort, so much the better. Here are some of our favorite easy spring desserts for brunches, parties, and just because. Scroll through and find recipes for easy strawberry pies, shortcake, lemon bars, and more. Happy spring!
Strawberry Shortcake
This recipe for strawberry shortcake makes one big shareable cake to layer and slice into servings. To make individual cakes, just bake the batter in a muffin pan. You'll want to reduce the baking time, of course.
The Best Lemon Bars
These top-rated lemon bars take a mere seven ingredients to make, and you probably have most of them in your cupboard already.
Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries have been BFFs since forever. You'll love them in this super easy baked crumble. Serve warm with cream or vanilla ice cream, and taste the bliss.
Apricot Almond Galette
When fresh apricots show up at your market, grab a bagful and turn them into this easy open-face pie. Ready-made pie crust dough speeds up the prep.
Dessert Crêpes
These French confections might look fancy, but they're very easy to make. The batter takes only six everyday ingredients, and then you get to dress them up anyway you like. Try wrapping them around fruit, topping them with whipped cream, and drizzling with chocolate sauce.
Strawberry Pie II
A ready-made pie crust puts this easy but impressive berry-packed pie on the fast track to your dessert plate.
Lemon Pound Cake Cookies
These lemony cake-like cookies are like little bites of sunshine. Baking note: Many reviewers recommend reducing the oven temperature to 350 degrees F.
Easy Pavlova
Make this the year you master a new cooking technique. For example, learn how easy it is to make meringue. After all, it's only whipped sweetened egg whites. Baked low and slow, it turns into a fluffy cloud of melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness. Top with tart lemon curd to make a nest for the season's prettiest fruit.
Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler
"I was skeptical of this recipe because, quite frankly, it looked a bit too easy. I am used to more complicated cobblers. I had some fresh strawberries in the refrigerator that I didn't want to go bad and decided to use them for this dessert. I am amazed at how great the cobbler presented itself and tasted," Cheryl Linarelli says.
Mom's Peach Crisp
Kick off peach season with this simple, scrumptious dessert. "Easily the best crisp I've ever tasted! The recipe has the perfect ingredients for deliciousness," Mara says.
Jackie's Old-Fashioned Raspberry Crisp
Not sure what to do with the fresh raspberries in the fridge? This tart-sweet crisp takes just 20 minutes to prep and calls for ingredients you probably have on hand.
Greek Yogurt Fruit Tart
Cashews and dates make up the crust for this colorful tart. Greek yogurt, cream cheese, almond extract, and a touch of sweetness go into the filling, while your choice of fresh fruit adds the fruity finish. Allrecipes Allstar Kim says, "I would rate this 10 stars if I could! There is nothing about this tart that I don't love — it's absolutely delicious, it's relatively easy to make, and it's beautiful!"
Key Lime and Raspberry Pies in Jars
Lime juice, lime zest, and raspberries bring a tart, refreshing flavor to creamy cheesecake. If you have a spring picnic or potluck coming up, here's your perfect dessert.
Peach Tartlets with Apricot Glaze
You just need three ingredients and 30 minutes to prepare these flaky tarts. Fresh nectarines, plums, or berries would taste just as delicious in this recipe.
Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie
"One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know," says recipe contributor Chef John. "I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite."