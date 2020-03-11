15 Fresh and Easy Spring Desserts to Brighten Your Day

Have you noticed that your food cravings change with the seasons? I'm not just talking about comfy chicken pot pie giving way to grilled chicken as the days grow warmer. I'm also taking about desserts. What seems like a perfect wintertime treat, for example, might feel just a little too heavy for summer. Right now, warmer spring days and a whole new crop of seasonal produce makes us yearn for fresh, bright, fruity desserts. And if we can get there without a huge amount of effort, so much the better. Here are some of our favorite easy spring desserts for brunches, parties, and just because. Scroll through and find recipes for easy strawberry pies, shortcake, lemon bars, and more. Happy spring!