20 Easy Soups Ready In 30 Minutes Or Less

By Vanessa Greaves
Credit: Linda T

When you're craving a hearty bowl of soup but don't have hours to spend tending a simmering pot, you'll appreciate this lineup of top-rated soups that go from prep to bowl in 30 minutes or less. These are the save-your-life soups you need when you're short on time and a hot bowl of goodness has to happen right now.

Hearty Italian Meatball Soup

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Hearty Italian Meatball Soup

Canned beef broth and frozen, cooked Italian-style meatballs, and frozen vegetables are your smart shortcuts to this top-rated soup. "Perfect for a cold, rainy, late fall weekday." -- Tami Jarecki Lund

Pasta Fazoolander

Credit: House of Aqua
Pasta Fazoolander

"This is one of my favorite soups because it's so quick & easy! I usually make 2 or 3 times the recipe because it is SO good on a cold night — or anytime!" -- Alex

Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

Credit: CookinBug
Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

"I fell in love with chicken and lime soup while traveling in the Yucatan years ago. When I found this recipe, I fell in love all over again." -- Ranjo

Pho Ga Soup

Credit: David West
Pho Ga Soup

"Easy to cook. Tasty and healthy, will def add this one to my favorites." -- irabird

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

"This recipe is so quick, easy, and cheap...just open the cans and boil. I only spent about $10.00 on ingredients." -- Rolanda

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Credit: Vwanke
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

"I'd describe this soup as "comforting". The flavors and thickness turn a gray day into a great day." -- Brown Sugar Girl

Old-Fashioned Potato Soup

Credit: Yvonne Williams
Old-Fashioned Potato Soup

"This has become my little black dress of creamy soups and it's never failed me." -- Jaciss

Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

Credit: naples34102
Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

"I am obsessed with this soup! I made it at my restaurant and people went nutso for it!" -- Hick Chick

Simple and Delicious Kale Soup

Credit: radmila
Simple and Delicious Kale Soup

"Didn't change a thing. Couldn't be much simpler. And for sure delicious." -- yoyo1198

Pumpkin Chipotle Soup

Pumpkin Chipotle Soup

"You can find the chipotle peppers and the sofrito in the Hispanic section of your grocery store." -- Sweet Apron

Cajun Scallop Chowder

Credit: Ashley Marie
Cajun Scallop Chowder

"This was so awesome. I fed six people off this and they all loved it." -- LukesMom

California Italian Wedding Soup

California Italian Wedding Soup

"I have been making this recipe for about 4 years now and consider it the best version of wedding soup I have ever tasted." -- ASHLEY_S

Creamy Sweet Potato With Ginger Soup

Creamy Sweet Potato With Ginger Soup

"This is an awesome recipe. I have a friend that just raves about it." -- Denise B.

Amazing Gnocchi Soup

Credit: Linda T
Amazing Gnocchi Soup

"This soup is deceptively simple as many wonderful recipes often are." -- kymbrown1

Martha's Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: SHORECOOK
Martha's Vegetable Beef Soup

"Martha's Vegetable Beef Soup Haiku: 'So easy to make! Nice comforting bowl of soup. Simmer for longer.'" -- Rock_lobster

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Credit: gselly
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

"This is so easy to make and so good! I cook the chicken breasts in the broth to make the broth a bit richer." --
Gr8typist

Patricia's Green Chile Soup

Credit: *Sherri*
Patricia's Green Chile Soup

"This was my first try at 'Southwestern' cooking and I was very pleased." -- Dianne

Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

Credit: Tina Rodrigue
Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

"Soo delicious! I used the whole butternut squash and roasted it on a baking sheet on broil for five minutess or so to bring out the flavor after cubing it." -- Airisaiia

Cream of Tomato Gorgonzola Soup

Credit: lutzflcat
Cream of Tomato Gorgonzola Soup

"Loved this! I'm going to have a hard time going back to plain ol' tomato soup, espcially because this was so easy to make. I had all the ingredients on hand, served it with grilled provolone sandwiches." -- jaxwife

Quick Black Bean Soup

Credit: Nicola Phillips-Ritcy
Quick Black Bean Soup

"I'm laying on the couch absolutely stuffed on this soup. It was so good it may have killed me." -- Thanosleroy666

