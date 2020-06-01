20 Easy Soups Ready In 30 Minutes Or Less
When you're craving a hearty bowl of soup but don't have hours to spend tending a simmering pot, you'll appreciate this lineup of top-rated soups that go from prep to bowl in 30 minutes or less. These are the save-your-life soups you need when you're short on time and a hot bowl of goodness has to happen right now.
Hearty Italian Meatball Soup
Canned beef broth and frozen, cooked Italian-style meatballs, and frozen vegetables are your smart shortcuts to this top-rated soup. "Perfect for a cold, rainy, late fall weekday." -- Tami Jarecki Lund
Pasta Fazoolander
"This is one of my favorite soups because it's so quick & easy! I usually make 2 or 3 times the recipe because it is SO good on a cold night — or anytime!" -- Alex
Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime
"I fell in love with chicken and lime soup while traveling in the Yucatan years ago. When I found this recipe, I fell in love all over again." -- Ranjo
Pho Ga Soup
"Easy to cook. Tasty and healthy, will def add this one to my favorites." -- irabird
Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup
"This recipe is so quick, easy, and cheap...just open the cans and boil. I only spent about $10.00 on ingredients." -- Rolanda
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
"I'd describe this soup as "comforting". The flavors and thickness turn a gray day into a great day." -- Brown Sugar Girl
Old-Fashioned Potato Soup
"This has become my little black dress of creamy soups and it's never failed me." -- Jaciss
Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup
"I am obsessed with this soup! I made it at my restaurant and people went nutso for it!" -- Hick Chick
Simple and Delicious Kale Soup
"Didn't change a thing. Couldn't be much simpler. And for sure delicious." -- yoyo1198
Pumpkin Chipotle Soup
"You can find the chipotle peppers and the sofrito in the Hispanic section of your grocery store." -- Sweet Apron
Cajun Scallop Chowder
"This was so awesome. I fed six people off this and they all loved it." -- LukesMom
California Italian Wedding Soup
"I have been making this recipe for about 4 years now and consider it the best version of wedding soup I have ever tasted." -- ASHLEY_S
Creamy Sweet Potato With Ginger Soup
"This is an awesome recipe. I have a friend that just raves about it." -- Denise B.
Amazing Gnocchi Soup
"This soup is deceptively simple as many wonderful recipes often are." -- kymbrown1
Martha's Vegetable Beef Soup
"Martha's Vegetable Beef Soup Haiku: 'So easy to make! Nice comforting bowl of soup. Simmer for longer.'" -- Rock_lobster
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
"This is so easy to make and so good! I cook the chicken breasts in the broth to make the broth a bit richer." -- Gr8typist
Gr8typist
Patricia's Green Chile Soup
"This was my first try at 'Southwestern' cooking and I was very pleased." -- Dianne
Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever
"Soo delicious! I used the whole butternut squash and roasted it on a baking sheet on broil for five minutess or so to bring out the flavor after cubing it." -- Airisaiia
Cream of Tomato Gorgonzola Soup
"Loved this! I'm going to have a hard time going back to plain ol' tomato soup, espcially because this was so easy to make. I had all the ingredients on hand, served it with grilled provolone sandwiches." -- jaxwife
Quick Black Bean Soup
"I'm laying on the couch absolutely stuffed on this soup. It was so good it may have killed me." -- Thanosleroy666