19 Easy Smoothie Recipes With 3 Ingredients or Less
Smoothies make breakfast (or snack time) easy because all we have to do is blend all the ingredients together. But we all know that mornings are hectic, and anything you can do to cut down on time spent in the kitchen helps. So that's why we've curated a list of our 19 easiest smoothie recipes. All the smoothies on this list require just three ingredients or less, excluding ice and/or water. Spend less time searching for and prepping ingredients, thanks to these simple smoothie recipes.
Spinach and Banana Power Smoothie
Bananas sweeten up the spinach and soy milk to make a nutritious yet tasty treat. Recipe creator Erin Elisabeth says, "I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar."
Kale Orange Banana Smoothie
Reviewer desertbaker says, "Like a couple of the other reviewers I needed a way to incorporate kale into my diet...and this smoothie recipe fits the bill! The banana and orange flavors tame the bitterness of kale and the end result is a palate-pleasing drink."
Milk Banana Smoothie
Start your day with a dose of calcium and potassium. "One of my favorite smoothies--one packet of Splenda is plenty sweet for me especially if my bananas are really ripe," says reviewer Sarah Jo. "I like to add a touch of vanilla extract and a pinch each of ground cinnamon and nutmeg."
Watermelon Delight
If you're looking for another way to use up your summer watermelon crop, look no further than this simple smoothie. Raw watermelon, ice, and honey are combined to make a refreshing summertime drink. "Five stars all the way around for simplicity and ease of preparation, for presentation, and for pure refreshing deliciousness," says reviewer naples34102.
Simple Cantaloupe Smoothie
Whether frozen or fresh, cantaloupe's sweet flavor will shine in this simple smoothie. Recipe creator Beth describes this smoothie as, "A sweet, healthy way to start your day with a delicious, unique flavor."
Mango Watermelon Smoothie
Both watermelon and mangos are synonymous with summer, and this smoothie combines them to create the ultimate refresher.
Choconananut Smoothie
Recipe creator TRACY K describes this as, "A chocolaty, chilly soy smoothie full of healthy nutrients like protein and potassium. A tasty alternative to ice cream shakes, sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike." This smoothie combines chocolate soy milk, a banana, peanut butter, and ice.
Mango Cherry Smoothie
Cherries are at their peak in the summer, so finding new ways to use them is a must. Reviewer lutzflcat says, "This is simply pure, sweet, fruitiness from a combination of perfectly-ripe summer fruit…"
Orange Juice Goji Berries Smoothie
Goji berries and fresh ginger give orange juice a nutritional and flavorful boost. Some reviewers suggest adding ice to get more of a smoothie consistency.
Matcha Smoothie
Matcha is packed with antioxidants — pair it with orange juice, bananas, and ice for a morning smoothie that's healthy and vibrant.
World's Easiest Refreshing Smoothie
This might actually be the world's easiest smoothie. The only ingredients are pineapple and strawberries. Take it from reviewer France C who says, "This really is the easiest smoothie ever. Two ingredients...not much that can go wrong here! The consistency was perfect for my tastes and I liked that it wasn't too sweet like a lot of smoothies can be."
Banana Avocado Yogurt Smoothie
Avocado, greek yogurt, banana, and water are combined to make a smoothie that's as filling as it is delicious.
Cool Kale Smoothie
Having a hard time incorporating raw kale into your diet? This leafy green is much more palatable when combined with green grapes and ice. "Only 2 ingredients make for a very tasty smoothie," says reviewer France C.
Strawberries and Creme Wannabe Frappuccino(R)
Recipe creator california9090 says, "This is a frothy, creamy frozen drink I created when I was looking for recipes for the real Starbucks(R) drink." If you have strawberries on hand you can easily make this Starbucks copycat drink using other pantry staples.
Quick Cantaloupe Juice
Fresh cantaloupe plus milk and sugar gives you a frothy and refreshing drink. Although some reviews say the sweetness of the cantaloupe makes sugar unnecessary: "Quick and tasty! No sugar needed especially if you're using a very ripe cantaloupe," says France C.
Matcha Madness
Reviewer merpug says, "I love that this recipe is so healthy!" This smoothie combines low-fat ingredients with healthy matcha powder.
Avocado and Strawberry Smoothie
Milk, strawberries, and avocados are all you need for this easy smoothie. Reviewer Yoly says, "This was tasty. The only addition I made was adding 2 packets of Stevia only because I like my smoothies on the sweeter side."
Power-Packed Smoothie
Seaweed is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This smoothie combines it with spinach for protein and banana for sweet flavor. Reviewer Buckwheat Queen describes this smoothie as, "Very refreshing!"
Chocolate Sapote Smoothie
"I've been experimenting with tropical fruit and sapote is really interesting. Its pulp is like chocolate pudding," says recipe creator claytical. "This recipe is really simple and lets the black sapote shine. It's pure creamy, chocolaty goodness."