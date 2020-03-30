15 Easy One-Pot Pasta Dinners
With these easy one-pot pasta recipes, you don't have to bother with boiling pasta in a separate cooker. Instead, you make everything — and I mean everything — all in one pot. What you get are family-pleasing, ingredient-stretching dinners with a lot less kitchen clean-up. Sound good? Now, let's look at the recipes that will make your weeknight meals memorable.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken and Sausage Alfredo Pasta
Load up on smoky sausage, chicken, and penne pasta tossed in a silky Cajun cream sauce and blanketed with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Serve up big, leftover-friendly flavor in less than an hour.
One-Pan White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
"You can either serve it from the pot, or top with buttered crumbs and put in 350 degrees F oven to brown for half an hour, but we like ours fine without," says Jill Faucher Ross. Add pre-cooked chicken or ground beef for a filling meal.
One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
"It doesn't get much easier than this by cooking everything in one pot," says one Allrecipes user. "Italian sausage and pasta sauce with spaghetti noodles that you can have on the table in less than 45 minutes. Switch it up by using ground beef, chicken, or turkey."
Broken Spaghetti Risotto
"Awesome!" says purplekamel. "Something different and delicious. "I threw some prosciutto in for good measure and will definitely make this again."
Italian Hot Turkey Sausage and Black-Eyed Peas
"Delicious — I substituted hot Italian venison sausage for the turkey sausage, but otherwise followed the recipe as is," says crabbyJP. "It was fantastic and the leftovers were even better!"
Cheesy Salsa Mac
"Here's deliciously gooey comfort food with a spicy kick," says one Allrecipes user. "I used homemade salsa/pico de gallo and substituted Nacho Cheese Sauce in place of the Velveeta. Please excuse me while I go and have another bowl!"
Easy Classic Goulash
Not to be confused with Hungarian Goulash, but an easy American-style skillet meal full of comfort all the same. This saucy, beefy, and downright delicious dish satisfies every time.
Savory Hamburger Supper
Enjoy a super-quick and satisfying way to beef up mac & cheese from a box. Marianne D. says, "5 stars for being fast, easy, cheap, filling and good! I followed the recipe exactly. This is perfect for a busy work night. I had to go grocery shopping after work and we still got to eat dinner in time."
Singapore Noodle Curry Shrimp
This enticing blend of baby peas, oyster sauce, ginger, and broken noodles is just the thing to take weeknight dinners up a notch. Try substituting different vegetable medleys based on what's in your fridge!
One Pot Thai-Style Rice Noodles
"I loved the sauce!" says Tifani. "I switched the veggies for sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, green onions, and added a bit of tahini paste instead of using peanuts, but it was still amazing."
Pressure Cooker Messy Lasagna
Use your pressure cooker or Instant pot to make this easy, hearty one-pot meal. Melody Timmerman says, "This was very good! I did have to change some things because I have a very small Instant Pot, so I cut back on some of the ingredients and used Italian Sausage like other home cooks suggested."
Italian Sausage Tortellini
"Excellent recipe!" raves Alli. "You know it's good when your kids keep coming back for more. I served it with homemade hot French bread — super easy and so much flavor! If you're wondering if you should make it, yes!"
Quick One-Pot Chicken Alfredo
"This is a great way to only use one pan!" raves Amanda. "The garlic and Italian seasoning added a nice touch to the sauce. I didn't have cream but I didn't miss it. I also added a little chicken broth and garlic powder not garlic salt to adjust the sodium."
One-Pot Ham and Veggie Pasta
Xyphona says, "I made this last Saturday and all devoured with in minutes as all four people returned for seconds so I had to make another the next day and share the recipe. The second one I added frozen broccoli florets and it still was gobbled up."
One Pan Orecchiette Pasta
"I liked this much better than cooking pasta alone," says lnewman65. "Much richer. I made with kale as that is what I had."