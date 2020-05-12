18 Easy Mexican Dishes with 5 Ingredients or Less
Looking for weeknight dinner inspiration? These Mexican and Mexican-inspired dishes all require just five ingredients or less, making them perfect additions to your weekly rotation. From street-style tacos to enchiladas and more, these recipes make Mexican night easy. Whether you're looking for authentic Mexican cuisine, or simply a recipe made with a little Mexican flair, keep reading for 18 of our easiest Mexican dishes with just five ingredients or less.
Salsa Chicken
Use your favorite jar of salsa (or try homemade salsa) to give simple chicken breasts big flavor. "Very easy and very quick, yet it tastes so good people will think you slaved for hours over this dish," says reviewer Jillian.
Easy Chorizo Street Tacos
Chorizo and chipotle peppers give these street-style tacos some serious heat. "I love these tacos," says reviewer Yoly. "But then again I love anything and everything with Mexican Chorizo."
Mexican Casserole
This Mexican casserole is made with pantry staples including a can of refried beans, an onion, tortillas, salsa, and shredded Cheddar cheese. "Made with Spanish rice for a nice vegetarian meal," says reviewer HappyHousewife.
Easy Spicy Mexican-American Chicken
"This recipe was easy, low calorie, and delicious," says reviewer Nadia. Chicken thighs are marinated in a sweet and spicy mixture of hot sauce, paprika, cayenne pepper, and brown sugar.
Suegra's Tomatillo Chicken
"Chicken pieces are seared and then simmered in a tomatillo sauce. This is my mother in law's recipe from the state of Zacatecas, Mexico," says recipe creator Cyber Pana. "Serve with warm tortillas and your choice of rice or beans as a side. We recommend a cold cola pop to accompany your delicious meal."
Salsa Verde Pork
With very little prep work you can have juicy pork for enchiladas, tamales, burritos, or even a stand-alone meat main. "It doesn't get any simpler than this. For the ease of cooking the taste is great," says reviewer megan872005.
Papas con Chorizo (Mexican Chorizo and Potatoes)
Recipe creator France C says, "The bold, delicious flavors of this traditional Mexican dish are sure to become your new favorite breakfast. Top with a fried or poached egg, or serve inside corn tortillas. I like to top mine with cotija cheese, cilantro, and hot sauce, with a side of avocado. Home- or store-made chorizo is best, however, feel free to use your favorite brand."
Flaming Slow Cooker Pork
Blazing hot picante sauce and chipotle take pork tenderloin to a new level. Reviewer AliJ says, "This is not for the faint of heart!"
Delia's Grilled Shrimp Sonora
"This recipe was given to me by an Aunt that lives in Guaymas, a famous fishing town in the state of Sonora, Mexico," says recipe creator BajaValle. "It is a great family favorite at barbecues."
Mexican Mostaccioli
Stretch out leftover ground beef with this budget-friendly, Mexican-inspired pasta dish. "It tastes like really good Hamburger Helper," says reviewer Kimberly Hogan.
Taco-Seasoned Salmon
Cure your Mexican cravings with salmon fillets seasoned in a taco seasoning and bread crumb mixture. Reviewer jmeluzio says, "This was incredible. So easy and quick. I made one small change because my panko crumbs kept falling off. I used one egg white to dip the salmon in before I put on the seasoning and bread crumbs."
Quesadillas de Flor de Calabaza (Zucchini Blossom Quesadillas)
Put beautiful summertime zucchini blossoms on display with this easy recipe! Recipe creator Yoly says, "These quesadillas de flor de calabaza are very popular in Mexico. The bacon grease gives the quesadillas another level of tastiness plus they crisp up beautifully. If bacon grease is unavailable, feel free to use lard, oil, or butter."
Gluten Free Mexican Lasagna
This easy Mexican dinner comes together in just 45 minutes with only five ingredients. "This was super fast, simple, and excellent," says reviewer Soup Loving Nicole. "It reheats nicely too."
Quick Tamale Hash
Bring new life to leftover tamales with this simple recipe. Recipe creator Crema suggests serving with a fried egg on top.
Simple Mexican Quinoa
Corn and black beans bring beautiful color and flavorful to otherwise boring couscous. You can season it to your liking like reviewer France C: "Next time I'll use broth to cook the quinoa. This would also be tasty with some minced cilantro."
Quick Beef Taquitos
"This recipe is delicious," says reviewer CarolynB. "Instead of using canned beef, I cooked a roast in a crock pot and then shredded the meat and added the green chili and gravy." These taquitos are perfect for feeding a crowd and can be easily adapted to fit your taste.
Rick Big Bad Bean Burrito
Refried beans, lettuce, avocado, and pico de gallo are served on a whole-wheat tortilla for a nutritious and filling meal. Reviewer danielti put it this way: "Good solid burrito. Nothing fancy, nothing left out."
Microwave Longaniza con Huevos
"Longaniza is very similar to chorizo. Longaniza is made with minced meat, whereas chorizo is made with ground meat," says recipe creator Yoly. "It is a favorite dish at Mexican breakfast tables, and now you can make your own longaniza con huevos at home in minutes."