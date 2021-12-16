Thanks to a seasoning mix consisting of melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and seasoned salt, this snack mix bursts with flavor. And because the butter mixture gets baked into the combination of cereal, cheese crackers, bagel chips, nuts, and pretzels, there won't be any powdery residue left on your fingers when you dig in (which means that you won't stain your game pieces).

Make-ahead tip: Once baked, the mix can be kept in a sealed, airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.