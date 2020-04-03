13 Easy Homemade Cheese Recipes
Making cheese at home is incredibly easy and requires only a few ingredients and no specialized equipment, just a sauce pan, colander, and some cheese cloth. Turns out, subtle variations on a pretty basic theme produce all kinds of wonderful homemade cheeses. Follow these recipes to make homemade mozzarella and feta, DIY queso and farmer's cheese, fresh paneer and cottage cheese, ricotta cheese and labneh!
Cottage Cheese
"This is a quick and easy way to make homemade cottage cheese," says Lu. How easy? Boil some milk in a small pot, add a splash of vinegar, and stir for a couple minutes until curds form. Then pass it through cheesecloth. Ta-dah!
Paneer
Beloved for its delicate milky flavor, fresh paneer is used all over India to make delicious dishes. This recipe combines whole milk and distilled white vinegar -- or try this version of paneer with milk and buttermilk. Thedailygourmet gave paneer-making a whirl: "I have never made any type of cheese at home before but there is a distinct difference between homemade versus store bought...it's incredible!"
Homemade Mozzarella Cheese
"Think homemade mozzarella cheese is impossible to make? Think again!" says ChefJackie. "This recipe shows you how to make delicious mozzarella cheese from scratch. You can create any shape you desire - try larger balls, small balls, or twists and knots. Store in the refrigerator."
Chef John's Homemade Cheese
All you need are milk, buttermilk, lemon juice, and salt to make this white cheese -- sometimes called farmer's cheese or frommage blanc. Use your fresh homemade cheese any way you would use cottage cheese, cream cheese, or ricotta cheese. Or better yet, simply drizzle a little olive oil and a grind of fresh pepper over the top, and spread it onto toast. Watch the video to see how to make homemade cheese.
Homemade Queso Fresco
"Queso fresco is a white, slightly salty fresh cheese featured in Mexican and other Latin American cuisines," says Chef Jackie. "Its texture is somewhat firm and crumbly, similar to that of farmer's cheese. The cheese is ready to eat or can refrigerated for up to 2 weeks."
Homemade Cheese Curds
"Generally, if the need for poutine is strong, you'd stock up on fresh cheese curds at the store," says Chef John. "But since many of my viewers don't live near such stores, I decided to take one for the team and show you how to make your own. Is it worth all the effort? Well, fried cheese curds are a very nice treat, and having a cube of fresh cheese to pop into your mouth any time you get the urge is pretty sweet. And, of course, your poutine will thank you. You can serve these immediately or cover with a cheesecloth and let sit for 12 hours for a tangier flavor."
Homemade Feta Cheese
"If you love making homemade cheese, try your hand at feta. The results are well worth the effort. Use goat or cow milk, or even a mixture of both. To serve, remove from brine and allow the cheese to air-dry before serving."
Sicilian Homemade Ricotta Cheese
Whole milk, buttermilk, and heavy cream come together for this homemade ricotta. "This is a recipe for my Sicilian grandmother's creamy homemade ricotta cheese. Great as a spread on fresh bread or add as a topping to fresh Pasta," says Orcashottie.
Labneh (Lebanese Cream Cheese)
Here's a simple yogurt-based cheese. "The Lebanese version of cream cheese, only a lot tastier and lower in calories," says LEBANESE. "Serve on a plate, sprinkled with olive oil, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint. Or simply spread it like cream cheese on pita bread."
Easy and Delicious Homemade Ricotta Cheese
"This recipe renders a soft and supple fresh cheese- unlike the low moisture version found in American grocery stores. It is like the ricotta I used to buy directly from the local farmer in Sicily." – Buckwheat Queen
Quark (Homemade Cheese)
Another two-ingredient recipe, this one combines milk and buttermilk. "I discovered Quark at a farmers market and instantly fell in love, but it's been difficult to find in stores," Darin R. Molnar. "This recipe is a fine replacement for more expensive creme fraiche and pairs well with fresh fruit for dessert."
Homemade Fresh Cheese
"This is the simplest recipe that I use to make a version of Mexican 'Queso Fresco' and the same recipe for Homemade Ricotta Cheese," says SUNFLOWER71.
Home Made Farmer's Cheese
"My Polish friend's mother gave me this recipe years ago," says MLYIN. "She has been making this cheese forever in her house and also ate it while growing up in Poland. This is an easy home made farmer's cheese. It doesn't age well, so be sure you eat it within a week after it's made - well, if you can let it last that long. If you bake with it, it melts very beautifully. It makes a perfect soft cheese for snacking."