13 Easy Homemade Cheese Recipes

<p>"My Polish friend's mother gave me this recipe years ago," says MLYIN. "She has been making this cheese forever in her house and also ate it while growing up in Poland. This is an easy home made farmer's cheese. It doesn't age well, so be sure you eat it within a week after it's made - well, if you can let it last that long. If you bake with it, it melts very beautifully. It makes a perfect soft cheese for snacking."</p>