Dinner Fix

13 Meals That Make Eating Healthy Easy

By Melanie Fincher
Updated December 01, 2021
Why does it often feel like healthy meals are always more complicated? These recipes prove that healthy meals can be easy and actually taste good — they're sure to give you healthy eating inspiration. Plus they're all made with five ingredients or less. But how to make them a meal? We've paired each recipe with a healthy side to round out dinner. Keep reading for easy, healthy meals to whip up this week. 

Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

Chicken is simmered in a mixture of tomatoes, pesto, and artichokes in this recipe that only requires 10 minutes of prep. Pair it with some cauliflower rice to round out this healthy meal. "This is a great and easy dinner to make," says reviewer lsvilar. 

Spicy Lime Grilled Shrimp

Cajun seasoning and lime juice give plain grilled shrimp an upgrade. This would be the perfect pairing for some lemon basmati rice for a zesty summertime meal. 

Spaghetti Squash with Pine Nuts, Sage, and Romano

"Ohhh I could eat a bowl full of this," says reviewer naples34102. Swap high-carb pasta for this delicious spaghetti recipe made with pine nuts, Pecorino Romano cheese, and sage. Make it a meal by adding a little chicken or baked tofu.

Spinach-Stuffed Flounder with Mushrooms and Feta 

"Incredible, but true...this dish is low-fat," says recipe creator dakota kelly. Flounder is stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and feta for a fuss-free and guilt-free main. Top it all off with some oven-roasted asparagus and you have dinner. 

Grilled Jalapeno Tuna Steaks

Get your protein and omega-3s from these ahi tuna steaks marinated in a zesty mixture of lime juice, jalapenos, and garlic. You can't go wrong with these Japanese-style sesame green beans on the side. 

Parchment Baked Salmon 

Wrapping your salmon in parchment paper is a great way keep it moist and flavorful. Take it from reviewer Bibi who says, "Don't be afraid to bake salmon in parchment. It's a great method for keeping your expensive fish from drying out if it's a minute or two too long in the oven." Make it a meal with this curried cashew, pear, and grape salad on the side. 

Ultra Easy Pineapple Chicken Kabobs

Fire up the grill and enjoy these skewers loaded with bell pepper, onion, chicken, and pineapple chunks. Reviewer kvcooking says, "So simple but what a fantastic flavor combination!" Kick the meal off with some spicy mango salsa and tortilla chips for a truly tropical combination. 

Honey Key Lime Grilled Chicken

Key lime juice is the secret to this simple recipe. You can find it bottled at most grocery stores. "It was simple and super easy to make. The trick is to marinate the chicken for at least an hour or two. The key lime taste is great, subtle & delicious. Everyone wanted more," says reviewer PIXIE3. This makes for a bright and flavorful meal when served alongside this heirloom tomato salad with rosemary.

Kale and Chicken Stir-Fry

Super foods (kale, sweet potato, garlic, and peppers) combine with lean skinless chicken breast meat and a little peanut sauce in this quick stir-fry. "There is lots of room in this recipe to add whatever vegetables you like to make it your own," says CookingWithShelia. Enjoy it with no-fuss perfect baked brown rice

Portobello Mushroom Caps and Veggies

Swap expensive, high-calorie steak for this portobello steak topped with onions and bell peppers. "The flavor was incredible; very filling but healthy," says reviewer LIAMSMAMA. Pair it with kale with caramelized onions for a veggie-packed meal that's anything but boring. 

Cod with Lemon, Garlic, and Chives

This is a super simple way to dress up any type of fish. Reviewer Momof3 says, "This was a super easy dinner to make and no dish to clean made it a hit with me!" Serve this mild fish with a side of spicy baked sweet potato fries for a kick. 

Simple Mexican Quinoa

Change up plain quinoa with a package of frozen corn and black beans. It doesn't get much easier than that. Make it a meal by adding this three-ingredient chicken taco filling on top. 

Kadai Chicken

Chicken breasts with red chile peppers and tomatoes are combined to make a flavorful yet simple dish. Serve it over your favorite grain, like quinoa or farro, to make a well-balanced meal. Reviewer Buckwheat Queen says, "Man I love easy recipes. This is as good as it is easy. I served it over some quinoa."

