9 Easy Healthy Desserts With 5 Ingredients or Less
Before you reach for a pint of low-calorie ice cream, considering making your own healthy dessert using just a few simple ingredients. Whether you make these desserts ahead of time or whip them up the night of, each one can be made using five ingredients or less. Even the pickiest eaters won't know the difference. Satisfy your sweet tooth without setting yourself back — discover easy and healthy dessert recipes with five ingredients or less.
Whipped Banana "Ice Cream"
Have a couple bananas on hand? That's all that's needed to make this light and fluffy ice cream. Recipe creator morganc says, "Frozen bananas, when whipped, have a nice refreshing ice cream-sorbet-type taste. It's a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth while also staying healthy."
ABC Pudding - Avocado, Banana, Chocolate Delight
Reviewer sheilae says, "My husband and I could not tell the difference between this pudding and the store bought ones. Could not taste the avocado and it was so creamy, no lumps at all." Get your chocolate fix with this nutritious vegan pudding.
Baked Apple Slices
Reviewer Sharon says, "This tastes just like apple pie filling!" Warm yourself up with this super simple fall dessert that's ready in just twenty minutes. And a dollop of whipped cream on top never hurts!
Tiny Banana Cream Pies
Slather some whipped cream on a graham cracker and top it with banana slices — you've got banana cream pie in each bite. Recipe creator Pipylongstocking, "This is a great recipe for a sweet tooth, takes no time, and is a healthier dessert option. This recipe is made to be eaten right after it's made. Do not refrigerate for over 2 hours."
Avocado Ice Pops
"These are really, really good. It's the mint that takes them over the top," says reviewer Yoly. "I will be making these all summer long." This is a sweet and creamy treat that's especially refreshing on a hot summer day.
One-Ingredient Sorbet
Frozen strawberries and bananas combine to make an easy, low-calorie sorbet in minutes. No added sugar necessary! Reviewer Bren says, "This was very refreshing on a hot, humid day."
Healthy Chocolate Pudding
Dark chocolate lovers, this dessert is for you. "It was really good if you like rich desserts. This isn't super sweet as its more like special dark which is my favorite. So it is on the bitter side but very rich in flavor," says reviewer Tracy Goldman Rosenfeld.
Baked Bananas
Bananas are drizzled with maple syrup, and sprinkled with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg before roasting in the oven. It will warm you up from the inside out!
Grown-Up Dole® Whip
Frozen pineapple, vodka, and coconut milk are all that's needed to make this adult version of a favorite theme park treat. The best part? It's under 200 calories.