Dinner Fix

26 Simple, Healthy Meals in a Bowl

By Carl Hanson
Updated September 08, 2021
Credit: Buckwheat Queen

Oh, it's a bowl'd move, all right. Loads of healthy foods, all combined in one compact, delicious dish. Pile 'em high with healthy veggies, kimchi, whole grains, fresh greens, noodles, lean meats, tofu, fresh herbs, and if you like, plop an egg on top! Eating right is easy with these simple healthy dinner recipes.

Bibimbap (Korean Rice With Mixed Vegetables)

Credit: iYing
"Bibimbap means 'mixed rice,' topped with vegetables, beef, a whole egg, and gochujang (red chili pepper paste)," says mykoreaneats. "You can substitute soy sauce or Sriracha for the chili paste."

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

Credit: Dave Musumeci
This simple healthy Vietnamese noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, topped with grilled shrimp, and tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce.

Asian Noodle Salad

Credit: lutzflcat
"A beautiful and flavorful salad with a fresh ginger dressing," says Christine. "The cap of the shiitake mushroom is meaty with a lot of flavor; reserve the tough stems for stocks."

Vegetarian Banh Mi Bowls

Credit: fabeverydayblog
"This brown rice-based vegetarian bowl version of the beloved Vietnamese banh mi sandwich gets its protein from quinoa and has a kick from a spicy vegetarian mayo sauce," says fabeverydayblog.

Garlic Chicken Fried Brown Rice

Credit: Fit&Healthy Mom
"Leftover brown rice is reborn in this chicken fried rice with peppers and onions," says Joyce.

Tex-Mex Quinoa Salad

Credit: CookinBug
This Tex-Mex-inspired salad is also great served in warm tortillas or taco shells.

Amazing Mexican Quinoa Salad

Credit: *Sherri*
"Everything you need for a very healthy meal in one dish," says Rita. "Substitute barley for the brown rice and turtle beans for kidney beans if desired."

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
"A quick breakfast if you're trying to avoid carbs," says Matt.

Korean Saewoo Bokkeumbap (Shrimp Fried Rice)

Credit: naples34102
"Enjoy this fried rice with kimchi and other Korean side dishes," says mykoreaneats.

Baja-Style Chicken Bowl

Credit: Linda T.
"For a little extra flavor, add the salsa while cooking instead of after," says mlreffey.

Quinoa Bowl

Credit: Qhhunters
"Simple dish that is very healthy, vegetarian, and can be a side or main course," says Robert. "Great as a lunch, too."

Bowl of Oatmeal Cookie

Credit: bd.weld
"This spruced up bowl of oatmeal tastes more like an oatmeal cookie," says foodiewendy. "I make mine in the microwave for a quick and easy breakfast."

Quinoa and Black Beans

Credit: Dianne
"A very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice," says 3LIONCUBS.

Nutty Brown Rice Salad

Credit: larkspur
"This delicious cold rice salad has the great flavors of brown rice, fresh veggies, and chopped raw almonds," says Jacklyn.

Gyudon Japanese Beef Bowl

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
"Having lived in Japan, this a weekly staple in my house. My only changes are five teaspoons of soy sauce and three tablespoons of rice vinegar instead of Mirin," Jamie Lee says. 

Spicy Tofu Salad Bowl

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
"This is so simple and delicious. The topping makes the dish. I roasted the sesame seeds and used sesame seed oil to char extra firm tofu. I also added fresh sliced mango with the cucumbers!" — Thomas22

Low-Carb "Tacos"

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
It doesn't matter if you eat this because you follow a low-carb diet or you are simply too lazy to make tortillas (who, me?). Just eat it! As the submitter writes, this does satisfy a craving, but she is humble. This is more than a settlement for tacos. This is a great dish." — Buckweat Queen 

Deconstructed California Roll Bowl

Credit: Linda T
This California roll in a bowl features teriyaki chicken, vegetables, avocado, and short-grain rice. "I was craving a California roll one day, but since I'm not a big seafood fan I used chicken instead," says KAZOOT. "You could use crab or even shrimp if you are so inclined."

Do-It-Yourself Salmon Poke Bowls

Credit: A Day In the Kitchen
"easy to make in your own home! Buy your favorite toppings and enjoy a totally custom poke bowl for cheaper than buying it at a restaurant." — A Day In the Kitchen

Greek Chicken and Potato Bowl

Credit: Chef John
Chef John revisits both his Big Fat Greek Salad recipe and his Greek chicken and potatoes recipe to create this bowl version that's the best of both worlds. 

Mexican Turkey and Rice Bowl

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
"This meal is so delicious! It's super simple to make and doesn't take long at all. Whip it up for a family dinner or your meal prep for the week," Leah Minnuci says.

Cauliflower Rice Bowl with Cilantro

Credit: thedailygourmet
This simple bowl gets a quick kick start with frozen riced cauliflower. It also features cans of black beans and corn and cooked shredded pork. You can sub in leftover chicken if you like. Top it off with salsa, crema con sal, and sliced avocado. "This copycat Chipotle® cauliflower bowl comes together fast on busy weeknights!" says thedailygourmet. "Toppings can be modified for taste preferences, and it's tasty wrapped up in a tortilla!"

Carrie's Pad Thai Salad

Credit: Erica Brown
"This was very good! I recommend having all the ingredients prepped and ready before cooking. It comes together quick," Erica Brown says.

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

This simple recipe is ready in about 45 minutes. "Pan-seared salmon fillets and tahini-dressed chickpea kale salad come together in a colorful, nutrient-packed bowl with quinoa at its base," says TheOtherJuliaGulia. 

Chirashi Bowl

Credit: Hayley
"This home-style Japanese cooking is basically all of the ingredients for sushi mixed up in a bowl and served," says Benjamin Zuckerman. "It is a very fast and convenient way to enjoy the taste of sushi without all the work! I like to have cut-up pieces of seaweed to serve on the side, and a soy sauce-wasabi mixture is nice too. Good with tea, but better with beer."

Spicy Salmon Bowls over Brown Rice

Credit: Bibi
"With salmon, brown rice, fresh crunchy vegetables, and a spicy sauce, this recipe is a delicious way to get some healthy foods in your family's diet," says Bibi, who submitted the recipe.  "It will perk up their taste buds and bring you compliments."

 

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
