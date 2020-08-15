10 Speedy Slushies for Lazy Summer Parties

By Vicky McDonald August 15, 2020
Credit: Buckwheat Queen

These quick blend slushie recipes are each ready for sippin' in 10 minutes or less. There's no messing around making syrups, or using shakers or ice-cream makers. All you'll need is some fruit, ice, a blender, and some alcohol. So, what are you waiting for? Get the party started right now with these easy summer slushies.

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie

Credit: Lela
Ready in 5 minutes

You're four ingredients and a few pulses in a blender away from a refreshing slushie. As is, it's kid-friendly, but adults could add some vodka or tequila for a boozy kick.

Frozen Derby Mint Juleps

Credit: SunnyDaysNora
Ready in 5 minutes

You don't have to wait until Derby Day to enjoy this refreshing minty frozen drink.

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Credit: Dianne
Ready in 10 minutes

Pop all five ingredients into a blender and you're done. This is the perfect party drink for an impromptu gathering.

Fuzzy Navel Slush

Credit: Carrie C.
Ready in 10 minutes

With all the ingredients of the classic tropical drink, this slush will take you away to a beachside perch with the first sip.

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Ready in 5 minutes

This sangria is tart and delicious and perfect as an apéritif on a sweltering, hot evening.

Citrus Slush

Credit: Allrecipes
Ready in 10 minutes

Keep oranges and limes in your fruit bowl, and you'll be only a few minutes and several pulses in a blender away from a crisp, cool slushie.

Easy Orange Cream Slush

Credit: lutzflcat
Ready in 5 minutes

Add some vanilla-flavored vodka, and you've got yourself a delicious icy creamsicle.

Strawberry-Kiwi Slush

Credit: lutzflcat
Ready in 5 minutes

Serve it as is, for a refreshing mocktail, or add some tequila or vodka to get the party started.

Icy Blender Lemonade

Credit: Molly
Ready in 10 minutes

The quickest homemade lemonade you'll ever make. Add some booze if you want to make it naughtier.

Best Strawberry Daiquiri

Credit: PEIBEAUTY
Ready in 10 minutes

You'll feel like you're on vacation when you taste this tropical delight.

By Vicky McDonald