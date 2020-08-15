10 Speedy Slushies for Lazy Summer Parties
These quick blend slushie recipes are each ready for sippin' in 10 minutes or less. There's no messing around making syrups, or using shakers or ice-cream makers. All you'll need is some fruit, ice, a blender, and some alcohol. So, what are you waiting for? Get the party started right now with these easy summer slushies.
Strawberry Lemonade Slushie
Ready in 5 minutes
You're four ingredients and a few pulses in a blender away from a refreshing slushie. As is, it's kid-friendly, but adults could add some vodka or tequila for a boozy kick.
Frozen Derby Mint Juleps
Ready in 5 minutes
You don't have to wait until Derby Day to enjoy this refreshing minty frozen drink.
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Ready in 10 minutes
Pop all five ingredients into a blender and you're done. This is the perfect party drink for an impromptu gathering.
Fuzzy Navel Slush
Ready in 10 minutes
With all the ingredients of the classic tropical drink, this slush will take you away to a beachside perch with the first sip.
Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush
Ready in 5 minutes
This sangria is tart and delicious and perfect as an apéritif on a sweltering, hot evening.
Citrus Slush
Ready in 10 minutes
Keep oranges and limes in your fruit bowl, and you'll be only a few minutes and several pulses in a blender away from a crisp, cool slushie.
Easy Orange Cream Slush
Ready in 5 minutes
Add some vanilla-flavored vodka, and you've got yourself a delicious icy creamsicle.
Strawberry-Kiwi Slush
Ready in 5 minutes
Serve it as is, for a refreshing mocktail, or add some tequila or vodka to get the party started.
Icy Blender Lemonade
Ready in 10 minutes
The quickest homemade lemonade you'll ever make. Add some booze if you want to make it naughtier.
Best Strawberry Daiquiri
Ready in 10 minutes
You'll feel like you're on vacation when you taste this tropical delight.