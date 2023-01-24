25 Easy Friday Night Dinner Recipes

01 of 26 Thai Peanut Chicken View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine A fiery cayenne-peanut butter sauce is the star of this Thai chicken dinner. Tender broccoli florets are combined with boneless chicken breasts, soy sauce, and garlic for a deeply savory delight.

02 of 26 Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce View Recipe Kim's Cooking Now Try this 30-minute pork chop recipe for a restaurant-worthy spin on standard weeknight dinner. Succulent meat paired with a buttery mushroom gravy? Yes, please.

03 of 26 Linguine with Garlic-Butter Shrimp View Recipe Bren Use just 7 ingredients to make a decadent pasta dish that will usher you into the weekend. Enjoy juicy shrimp cradled in linguine and Asiago cheese — you'll love the creamy comfort of this top-rated recipe.

04 of 26 Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas View Recipe These decadent enchilada dish is a certified crowdpleaser. "My husband loved this recipe," shares Terryb8. This also reheated the next day beautifully. I will be making this again."

05 of 26 Indian Chicken Curry View Recipe Danielle K Ready in under an hour and bursting with bold flavor, classic chicken curry makes the perfect Friday night meal. A rich spiced coconut milk base coats bite-sized chicken for an unforgettably delicious experience.

06 of 26 Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos View Recipe Tex-Mex and Southern cuisines collide in this fun, indulgent dish. Shredded cheese and pickled jalapeno top pulled pork tater tots to create a unique (and shareable) dinner.

07 of 26 Chef John's Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Photo by KGora. Stuff your bell peppers with hot sausage, diced tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese to create a wholesome meal. Beefy marinara sauce is poured on top the dish for a delightfully saucy result.

08 of 26 Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine Serve light, Mediterranean-inspired chicken kabobs and watch them magically disappear. Plenty of crumbled feta and lemon juice create a vibrant dish that's definitely worth repeating.

09 of 26 Filipino Beef Steak View Recipe BakingBot Thinly sliced beef steak dressed with soy sauce, sugar, and garlic makes an irresistibly delicious meal. Pair tender meat with rice, noodles, or roasted veggies for a complete meal.

10 of 26 Sweet Bread Strata View Recipe Hawaiian sweet bread, bacon, and shredded Swiss cheese combine in this lavish casserole recipe. Bake for 30 minutes, or until center of strata is hot, before serving.

11 of 26 Quick Salmon Piccata View Recipe fabeveryday This bright seafood dish is a no-brainer. "Excellent recipe," raves Allstar fabeveryday. "I also add artichoke hearts & mushrooms and serve over angel hair pasta."

12 of 26 Basic Baked Spaghetti View Recipe ilovecats How do you take basic spaghetti to the next level? Simply add cheese and bake until bubbling. Hundreds of 5-star reviews say it all — this easy pasta recipe is a keeper.

13 of 26 New England Chowder View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine This silky clam chowder loaded with bacon and fresh herbs is bound to become a new family favorite. Gently heat the heavy cream mixture to avoid scorching.

14 of 26 Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad View Recipe We all love Buffalo wings, dip, and pizza — but what about pasta salad? Wing sauce, blue cheese, and cooked chicken strips are combined with rotini pasta for a mouthwatering dinner option.

15 of 26 Betsy's Black Bean Chili View Recipe Get the party started at home with a hearty black bean chili. This simple, shortcut dish boasts bold Southwestern flavor using just 5 ingredients.

16 of 26 Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp View Recipe "I had to cook the shrimp a little longer (8 min) from the frozen state but they turned out great," says SUSUMILLER. "I appreciated the ease of this recipe and loved making my own coconut shrimp!"

17 of 26 Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Take it easy on Friday night and whip up classic comfort food like Salisbury steak. Use your slow cooker to create tender, saucy beef seasoned with an appetizing au jus mix.

18 of 26 Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios These wonderfully crisp chicken wings are sweet, spicy, and sticky. A honey-sriracha glaze takes standard chicken and transforms into an irresistible finger food.

19 of 26 Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Make it a celebratory meal by serving a buttery, herb-infused tomato soup. Pair with homemade croutons or a grilled cheese for a complete meal.

20 of 26 Risotto alla Milanese View Recipe "This is a very rich dish, shares home cook Stephanie. "My husband makes it whenever he wants to "fancy" up the meal. Not difficult to make and goes with anything."

21 of 26 St. Louis Toasted Ravioli View Recipe Meredith Food Studios Take regular ravioli up a notch by breading and frying then until golden brown. Top warm ravioli with Parmesan and serve the pasta sauce on the side for dipping.

22 of 26 Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Try these 4-ingredient tacos for a healthy twist on Friday night dinner. Our community of home cooks loves the ease and flavor of this Tex-Mex favorite.

23 of 26 Branzino Mediterranean View Recipe Buckwheat Queen Something about serving a whole fish makes a meal feel extra special. "The fish cavity can be stuffed with lemon and other ingredients for added flavor," says recipe creator Christala. "The oregano and lemon make it truly Greek cuisine that many will enjoy."

24 of 26 Hot Tamale Pie View Recipe Jiffy cornbread, Cheddar cheese, and ground beef make an easy weeknight meal. This 9x13 recipe doesn't shy away from bold flavor and generously serves 8.