10 Easy French Desserts You Don't Have to Be a Pastry Chef to Master

Hailing from the northwestern French region of Brittany, where they've been enjoyed since the Middle Ages, crêpes are made with an eggy batter ladled thinly over a hot pan or griddle. (Their savory counterpart, the galette complète, is made with gluten-free buckwheat flour.) Flipped high in the air, the lacy pancakes can be filled with anything from jam to Nutella to fruit to a simple dusting of sugar and a squeeze of lemon.

In France, they're traditionally made on the second day of February, aka Candlemas. The superstitious among them hold a gold or silver coin in one hand while flipping the crêpe in the air with the other. If it lands on the pan on the first try, the year ahead will bring good fortune!