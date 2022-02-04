10 Mussel Recipes That Make Impressive Weeknight Meals
Need an elegant, easy dinner that's ready in a flash? Our collection of mussel recipes will make your home feel like a 5-star restaurant without the fuss. Steam your shellfish in broth, buttter, herbs, wine, or whatever strikes your fancy for a meal with serious wow-factor. Whether they're tossed with a creamy pasta or topped with fresh herbs and baked, we have the deliciously easy recipes that showcase mussels at their best.
Steamed Mussels II
Butter, shallots, and white wine create the simple but sensational flavor of this highly-rated mussel dish. Ready in under 30 minutes, this easy option will win its way into your recipe rotation.
Mussels in Curry Cream Sauce
"Oh so good!" raves reviewer dariluvs2cook. "We'd been searching for the perfect mussels since our trip to Paris. These were delicious. I also like to add a healthy pinch of saffron."
Steamed Mussels with Fennel, Tomatoes, Ouzo, and Cream
An anise-flavored liqueur with roots in Greece gives this mussel recipe an incredibly unique taste. "At first I was skeptical about the mix of flavours in this recipe and couldn't imagine them marrying well with mussels, but it was amazing!" shares home cook Alberta.
Drunken Mussels
Need an easy, elevated meal with a kick? These mussels are steamed in an irresistible combination of lemon, white wine, and red pepper flakes. Serve with grilled bread to soak up every bit of the incredibly bold flavor.
Mussels au Gratin
Tender mussels are topped with breadcrumbs, garlic, and fresh parsley for a bright, buttery finish. The perfect recipe for nights that call for something special in a flash.
Mussels in Lime-Coconut Broth
"Sweet, sour, and luscious, this broth is great for simmering shellfish, poaching your favorite filet, or even used as a finishing sauce," shares recipe creator Drew. Brown sugar, lime juice, and garam masala give this dish a delicious vibrance.
Mussels Provencal
A fragrant, tangy mussel pasta dish that will win over everyone at your table — even seafood skeptics. Garlic, olives, and a medley of dried herbs make this a satisfying supper that's far from boring.
Amazing Mussels
You won't be disappointed by this mouthwatering blend of mussels, fresh basil, beef broth, and cream. Jalapeno peppers add a delightful heat, while chopped tomatoes bring all of the flavors together in one wholesome bite.
Thai Steamed Mussels
This beatifully saucy meal brings big flavor to the table every time. Enoy a mussel recipe that's succulent and spicy with the intoxicating aromas of red curry paste, garlic, and fish sauce.
Chef John's Cioppino
Get ready for the rich flavors of this classic San Franciscan stew. Mussels, crab, cod, and a host of herbs and spices create the seafood goodness that makes this dish unforgettable.