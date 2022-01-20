15 Fancy-Looking Desserts That Are Secretly Easy to Make

"These lemon curd tarts are a staple dessert at my tea parties. I can make them quickly without even measuring the ingredients using a pastry bag to fill the small shells. The crust remains crunchy for several hours, so I make them early the morning of the tea and then refrigerate them. I also serve these at wedding and baby showers. For variation, you can place ¼ teaspoon raspberry spread underneath the lemon curd and garnish with a fresh raspberry, omitting the cinnamon. Another variation is to use lime curd instead of lemon, both of which can be found in the baking aisle of the grocery store." — Paula