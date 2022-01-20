15 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Look Fancy Enough to Impress
Everyone loves chocolate, but for a lot of us, our homemade chocolate desserts lean a little on the rustic side and we leave the fancy for the pros. But there are all kinds of chocolate desserts that are as impressive to look at as they are delicious to eat, and many of them are easier to make than you might think! We pulled together some of our favorite chocolate treats that look fancy but are easy enough for beginner cooks to make — perfect for dishing up at your next special occasion when looks matter as well as taste. Scroll through to find easy-to-make chocolate desserts like flourless chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate truffles, and more, that are good looking enough to be called eye-candy.
Addictive Chocolate Truffles
Playing chocolatier at home can be a fun and easy project. Truffles are often the first treat budding confectioners learn, and these are as delicious as they are simple to prepare. Reviewer val offers this useful tip: "Skip the spoon to dip truffles. Use a plastic fork and break out the middle to tongs. Works much better! The coating can drip off better and the truffle slides off the two prongs easily!"
Chocolate Trifle
Multi-layered trifles are always an impressive dessert to bring out for a crowd. This version made with shortcut ingredients like brownie mix and chocolate pudding mix will earn the wows, without taking up your whole day to prepare. You can top it off simply with shaved chocolate or add fresh berries for a bright pop of color, as shown.
Chef John's Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate lava cakes used to be a restaurant-only dish, but the secret is out. They are actually super easy to make at home! That warm, molten chocolate center always feels fancy.
Cookie Balls
What if you could have all the fabulousness of a chocolate truffle, with the ease of a no-bake dessert? These 3-ingredient cookie balls are perfect for any occasion, and are easy enough to make them with your kids. Reviewer Kendra M. offers these tips: "Throw all the sandwich cookies in the processor, purée, then throw in the softened cream cheese, let it go until is completely mixed. Then refrigerate the dough! You can make perfect balls if you do this. I roll the balls, place them on wax paper on a tray in the freezer while I roll more. Then I dip the chilled balls. It's not very speedy but they look nicer."
Tiger Butter Chocolates
Homemade confections can feel daunting, but fudge always looks a bit rustic. If you want an easy homemade candy that looks gorgeous but is easy enough for a beginner, look no further than these 3-ingredient tiger-striped squares made with white chocolate, dark chocolate, and peanut butter. Reviewer Anna-Bat says, "This turned out SO GOOD! I used white chocolate chips instead of baking chocolate and it worked out great. Can't wait to make again. SO EASY and SO delicious."
Margaret's Southern Chocolate Pie
Many chocolate pies don't feel particularly fancy, but this southern style pie with its swirly meringue topping is the perfect dessert when you want something that looks amazing, but eats like comfort food. A brief bake in the oven toasts the tips to a golden brown.
Lisa's Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake
A towering Bundt cake always makes a statement, and has the added benefit of being appropriate for any occasion, from a lovely brunch to a dinner party, or as the star of a potluck dessert table. This version doubles down on chocolate for intensity, but leans into boxed cake mix for ease. "Make sure you use a devil's food cake mix," says reviewer EMERALDCITYJEWEL. "I also used dark chocolate chips and hot coffee for the water. It really intensified the chocolate taste. I also put a chocolate glaze on it but it really can do well with just a pretty dusting of powdered sugar."
Cocoa Powder Chocolate Mousse
If you were going to pick one chocolate dessert that practically defines elegance, it would have to be chocolate mousse. Finding a recipe that is easy enough to make for a weeknight indulgence is a major win, and this no-cook mousse is just that recipe. You'll need only whipping cream, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and a touch of vanilla extract to make this indulgent dessert.
Ultimate Chocolate Dessert
In the hierarchy of chocolate desserts, pudding is your first apartment, mousse is your starter house, but pot de crème is your dream house. This intense, rich, velvety chocolate dessert is the most luxurious thing you can imagine, but surprisingly easy to make.
Chocolate Banana Sorbet
While chocolate ice cream is a bit basic, chocolate sorbet is next-level when it comes to frozen desserts. Whether you are using it as a garnish for another dessert or making it the star, this version is super simple and has the added benefit of being naturally vegan and dairy free, so a terrific recipe to have in your back pocket.
Chocolate Salami
A no-cook dessert is always a welcome break, and with charcuterie boards of all types getting the love these days, this chocolate "salami" is a fun project. It looks like salami, so ideal for a dessert board, but comes together fast.
Flourless Chocolate Cake I
A dense and rich torte-like cake is always a stunning meal-ender. This flourless chocolate cake is also gluten free, which makes it super versatile no matter who you are serving. To add color and a sweet/tart finish, drizzle slices with homemade raspberry sauce before serving, as shown.
Rich Chocolate Truffle Pie
"The best of three worlds. Rich, good and quick," says recipe creator MARABALET. Reviewer ANGELINE adds, "Easy recipe to follow and make. I thought I could cheat and not let it chill for as long as the directions said...WRONG!!!! The flavor wasn't as intense as when it had chilled the 8 hours!!!! Delicious pie."
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons
"Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood." — Chef John
Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Brownies
Recipe creator Darcy Lenz says, "These intensely rich brownie bars are not for the faint of appetite. Each brownie bears a fruity layer of raspberry jam and fresh raspberries that's covered with a truffle-like blanket of chocolate ganache over top. In other words, they're decadence incarnate. If raspberries aren't your favorite, you can always substitute strawberry jam and fresh strawberries--but you'll want to slice them in half rather than leaving them whole. If desired, garnish with a drizzle of melted white chocolate."