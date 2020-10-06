6 Easy Ethiopian Recipes to Make With One Simple Spice Blend

Berbere is the most flavorful, aromatic spice blend you've never tried. And that's a shame because it is so incredibly versatile. If you have 5 minutes to spare and a love of spicy foods, whisk up your own batch of Berbere Spice Blend.

Berbere (pronounced something like "bayah-bayah") is an Ethiopian spice blend made with chile powders, fenugreek, paprika, ginger, coriander, and other ground spices. It's the key to so many flavorful Ethiopian dishes.

It's delicious for simply seasoning chicken, pork, lamb, tofu, or even cauliflower steaks, and it also adds crazy depth to lentil stews and spicy red sauces. Basically, you'll love this versatile spice blend in any recipe that calls for chile powder, paprika, curry powder, or Cajun spices.