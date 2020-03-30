20 Quick Dinners You Can Make With Eggs
Eggs aren't just for breakfast, they also make incredibly quick and tasty dinners. They're packed with protein, they're easy to cook, and they're full of flavor. If you've got eggs in the fridge, you'll never be confused about what to make for dinner. Here are easy recipes that use eggs and pantry staples for simple and speedy meals.
Egg Curry
Ready in 35 minutes: With a little fried onion, Indian spices, and hard-boiled eggs you can have a protein-rich curry in less than 40 minutes.
Chakchouka (Shakshouka)
Ready in 40 minutes: Eggs cooked in a rich tomato sauce makes for a quick and tasty meal when served with warm pita bread.
Cheddar Ramen Noodle Wedge With Fried Eggs
Ready in 35 minutes: Dig out that packet of ramen noodles from the cupboard, and serve them with eggs, bacon, and cheddar for some quick comfort food.
Bacon and Egg Tacos
Ready in 10 minutes: If you don't have tacos, check the freezer for a packet of tortillas, and then enjoy some tasty tacos with a dollop of hot sauce on top.
Black Bean Huevos Rancheros
Ready in 50 minutes: Black beans and eggs make for a hearty dinner with tomatoes, chilies, lime, and cilantro.
Turkish Style Eggs
Ready in 20 minutes: These tasty Turkish eggs are incredibly tangy and delicious. Serve with buttery toast.
Breakfast Pasta
Ready in 40 minutes: A few eggs in your pasta add flavor and protein. Mix with some veggies and you've got a meal.
Tortilla Espanola
Ready in 50 minutes: This Spanish classic is wonderful served warm or cold.
Quick Quiche
Ready in 50 minutes: There's no messing about with pastry for this quick quiche. Add whatever veggies or protein you have the fridge for a super quick dinner.
Vegetarian Bibimbap
Ready in 50 minutes: If you don't have sesame oil, you can replace it with sunflower oil, canola oil, or peanut oil. Reviewer Sunshinecracker reports that coconut oil works well here, too.
Chef John's Loco Moco
Ready in 30 minutes: Have eggs and ground beef in the fridge? This budget-friendly burger calls for staples like rice, cornstarch, ketchup, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce.
Cajun Fried Egg Sandwich
Cajun seasoning, hot pepper sauce (like Tabasco), and a super-simple sauce take an everyday fried egg sandwich to the next level.
Deviled Egg Salad
Ready in 10 minutes: When you need to have dinner on the table ASAP, you can't go wrong with this flavorful egg salad. Serve it as a sandwich, with crackers, over a bed of lettuce, or inside a carved-out tomato.
Nicoise Salad
Ready in 30 minutes: Doesn't this classic French salad look fresh? Well, in reality, the eggs are the only ingredient that isn't canned, jarred, or frozen.
Chinese Fried Noodles
Ready in 40 minutes: Take two packages of ramen noodles to the next level with veggies, sesame oil, soy sauce, and eggs. To reach yet another level, top this dish with sliced almonds, bean sprouts, and water chestnuts.
Avocado, Cream Cheese, and Egg Burrito
Ready in 20 minute: Though these burritos call for just five ingredients, you can't beat this combination of creamy ingredients.
Scrambled Pizza
Ready in 45 minutes: This protein-packed pie will convince you to keep pizza sauce, flour, and instant yeast in the pantry at all times.
Greek Cowboy Hash and Eggs
Ready in 35 minutes: The combination of chipotle-seasoned sweet potatoes and tangy feta makes this hash taste exceptional. If you have ground meat in the fridge, take a cue from home cook Daniel Ferrucci and add it to the mix.
Potato and Vegetable Frittata
Ready in 25 minutes: This cheesy frittata — filled with green bell pepper, potatoes, and tomatoes — will convince everyone to eat their veggies.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Ready in 20 minutes: This Chinese dish features ingredients you probably have in your pantry. Serve the egg patties over steamed rice for a meal that rivals takeout.