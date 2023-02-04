Eggs Are Expensive—Try These 18 Easy, Egg-Free Cake Recipes Instead

01 of 19 Coconut Poke Cake View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios This tropical-tasting cake is incredibly rich, despite having no eggs. The coconutty take on a classic "poke" cake instead relies on a pantry shortcut—boxed cake mix—but levels it up with a coconut and condensed milk soak. "If you love coconut, this cake is the one. Made exactly as recipe states and everyone loved it. Reminded me of a Tres Leches style cake, but with coconut goodness," raves reviewer ljohnson51.

02 of 19 Crazy Cake View Recipe Don't be fooled by the name—the "crazy" part of the recipe is how good it tastes without any eggs or butter. Also referred to as Wacky Cake, this Depression-era recipe relies on a chemical reaction between vinegar and baking soda to make it light and fluffy, and oil, cocoa powder, and sugar for richness. With hundreds upon hundreds of 5-star reviews, it's a retro recipe that continues to delight and impress.

03 of 19 Peach Cobbler Dump Cake View Recipe Who doesn't love a dump cake?! They're also frequently egg-free thanks to some pantry shortcuts. This one in particular uses yellow cake mix and canned peaches in syrup (plus some butter) to create the easiest cake-cobbler combination dessert ever.

04 of 19 Cola Cake View Recipe sweetserenade Did you know that you can replace the eggs, oil, and water that most boxed cake mixes call for with just one simple ingredient? Soda cakes have been around for years, but this hack never gets old. This one in particular combines chocolate cake mix with cola for an ultra-moist and decadent chocolatey cake (or cupcakes), but feel free to use your favorite soda pop. For even more soda-cake inspiration, check out our full guide here.

05 of 19 Caramel Apple Dump Cake View Recipe Warm, spiced apples find their match in a buttery, crunchy streusel-like topping. Even better, this dump cake comes together in your 9x13-inch baking dish with just five ingredients. "I haven't had many dump cakes in my life because usually they are overly sweet, too much dry cake batter left on top, or just not good. Chalk it up to inexperience or not. This dump cake is fantastic! It's not too sweet and melting the butter and pouring it over the cake mix leaves virtually no dry batter," writes Donna Sharp.

06 of 19 Éclair Cake View Recipe This icebox-style cake is a no-bake no-brainer. With layers of softened graham crackers and shortcut custard made from vanilla pudding mix, plus a chocolatey layer on top, this dessert captures all the flavors you love in a French éclair with a fraction of the effort. And with nearly 1,000 5-star reviews, you can be confident your family will love this cake, too.

07 of 19 Pineapple Angel Food Cake View Recipe FoodFan Typically angel food cake uses a lot of eggs—anywhere between 12 and 18 egg whites. Using a boxed angel food cake mix means you can still enjoy the light-as-air dessert without spending a pretty penny on eggs. This one in particular gets kicked up a notch by the tropical flavor of sweet pineapple and its juice. Take a tip from reviews and grease the baking pan, even if the boxed mix states not to do so; if you skip this step, your cake may stick.

08 of 19 Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake View Recipe Mayonnaise in cake?! It may sound outlandish, but when you think about it, mayonnaise is made from eggs and oil, two common cake ingredients. As some reviewers point out, this chocolate cake is on the milder, lighter side, so if you're a chocoholic, you may want to add in chocolate chips or top with a simple ganache.

09 of 19 Orange Vegan Cake View Recipe Recipe creator Stephanie writes, "No eggs or milk on hand? This moist cake is great whether or not you're vegan." And the reviews overwhelmingly agree! "I've made this cake twice with my kids and it's easy and super delicious. Shockingly delicious. Seriously, it's one of the most delicious cakes I've ever had (and everyone I served it to said the same thing!)," raves one reviewer.

10 of 19 Blueberry Dump Cake View Recipe If your favorite muffins are bakery-style, streusel-topped blueberry muffins, you have to try this cake. It captures all the same textures and flavors with its crunchy crumb crust and moist, fresh blueberry filling.

11 of 19 Lemon Cooler Cake View Recipe Inexpensive yet totally impressive is the name of the game with this Lemon Cooler Cake, a kind of poke cake meets icebox cake. Reviewer Dee Matthews shares a great tip, "Made this for a co-worker's birthday and there wasn't enough to go around! If you're pressed for time, make the cake one day ahead of time, refrigerate, then make the frosting the day of serving."

12 of 19 Cinnamon Pudding Cake View Recipe Of this shockingly egg-free cake, recipe creator Matthew Flanagan writes, "A guaranteed show stopper. It's a big hit in my family. I learned this dessert from the best cook in the whole world, my (late) grandmother. The apples and walnuts are optional—serve warm with whipped cream."

13 of 19 Baron's Blackberry Cobbler View Recipe abapplez "My father-in-law grows huge blackberries and always has tons. I tried a number of recipes and none really hit the spot. So created this one and it worked so well that my fiancé said it was the best she had ever had. Serve warm with heavy or whipped cream," writes the recipe's namesake creator, Baron!

14 of 19 Depression Cake View Recipe Another Depression-era delight that utilizes no eggs, but still yields a light, flavorful cake. This spice cake is flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves, deeply imbuing it with fall flavor. The recipe calls for shortening as butter wasn't as readily available during The Great Depression, but you can use butter if you prefer.

15 of 19 Vegan Chocolate Cake View Recipe Just because a dessert is vegan, it doesn't mean it's any less decadent. This chocolate cake has no dairy or eggs and is actually very similar to the Crazy Cake, but a little more dense and rich. Reviewer KADart05 writes, "Fantastic cake! I didn't tell anyone that it was vegan so they wouldn't prejudge the cake. They loved it and were shocked to know it was vegan!"

16 of 19 Mocha Chocolate Chip Icebox Cake View Recipe If you're trying to save those eggs for breakfast, try a no-bake style of cake like an icebox cake. This one is particularly indulgent with layers of crispy chocolate chip cookies and a mocha-mascarpone filling, that basically makes it a cookie icebox cake meets tiramisu.

17 of 19 Banana Cake View Recipe Cookin Up A Storm This unexpectedly egg-free banana cake utilizes mayonnaise for moisture and lift. Complete with a tangy cream cheese frosting, no one will be the wiser if you ran out of eggs (or didn't want to use them!).