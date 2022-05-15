10 Egg Bite Recipes for Easy Weekday Breakfasts
Why buy egg bites when you can make them for yourself with ease? Egg bites are incredibly versatile — you can fill them with whatever veggies, protein, and cheese you want. Plus, they're easy to make ahead for an easy breakfast on a busy morning. So save some money and skip store bought or coffee shop egg bites and try one of our hearty egg bite recipes — including egg white-only bites, sous vide egg bites, and egg bites made in your Instant Pot. Get ready to pack your fridge and freezer with these tasty handheld breakfasts!
Egg Bites
Loaded with bell pepper, tomatoes, spinach, onion, and ham, this recipe calls for a potato on the bottom of each muffin cup, but some reviewers like to shred the potatoes and mix them into the egg mixture instead for more potato bite throughout.
Bacon and Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites
If you want more of a velvety texture for your egg bites, try this sous vide recipe. Simply combine the ingredients in small Mason jars and cook them in a water bath. You'll be left with silky egg bites that are even better than the coffee shop.
Egg White Breakfast Bites
Use a carton of liquid egg whites for an easy shortcut. It'll save you prep time, making this already simple dish even quicker to make.
Egg Bites in the Instant Pot
These egg bites are super simple with just pre-cooked bacon, cheese, cottage cheese, half-and-half, and eggs.
Scrambled Egg Muffins
All you need for this recipe is your favorite sausage, eggs, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and a few spices. Some reviewers like to use silicone muffin trays so you don't have to worry about the paper muffin liners sticking.
Sun-Dried Tomato and Goat Cheese Sous Vide Egg Bites
These velvety sous vide egg bites are bursting with flavor. Loaded with sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, goat cheese, and cottage cheese, this is a refreshing new take on traditional breakfast flavors.
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Keep it light with these onion, spinach, and Muenster cheese filled egg bites.
High-Protein Chicken Taco Egg Mini Muffins
You've heard about breakfast for dinner. But what about dinner for breakfast? These egg bites have everything you love about chicken tacos all wrapped in a veggie-packed egg bite.
Breakfast Egg Muffins
Want a little heat in the morning? Try these egg bites that have a kick from jalapeños and cayenne pepper. In addition to those spicy ingredients, these are also flavored with turkey ham, spinach, bell peppers, and garlic.
Mini Quiche Breakfast Bites
Who doesn't love a mini crustless quiche in the morning? You'll love the flavors in this egg bite — from the hot mustard powder all the way to the roasted red peppers.