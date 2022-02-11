15 Easy Dinner Recipes That Taste Like You're Dining Out

<p>Don't be intimidated by the process of making creamy, dreamy risotto from scratch! It's actually not nearly as tough as you might expect on the stovetop — and gets even easier when you tag in your Instant Pot. The pressure cooker function eliminates almost all of the stirring. "Risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff," says Shauna James Ahern of her white wine, mushroom, and rosemary risotto. "You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one." (We know we definitely did!)</p>