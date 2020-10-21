25 Easy Christmas Dinner Menu Ideas
Who said cooking Christmas dinner has to be hard? From appetizers (like this Traditional Christmas Cheese Ball), to main courses (this Easy Slow Cooker Ham comes together without the fuss that is typically associated with holiday hams), to desserts (your Christmas table wouldn't be complete without a classic Pumpkin Pie), simplify your meal with our 25 best easy Christmas dinner menu ideas.
Savory Puff Pastry Christmas Tree
This festive Christmas tree is impressive, yet oh-so simple to put together. It's filled with creamy goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, so your guests are sure to love every bite.
Traditional Christmas Cheese Ball
You can throw this classic cheese ball together with just a few ingredients you probably already have on hand. Serve with Ritz crackers to enhance its savory flavor.
Cranberry Brie Bites
There's nothing like a puff pastry appetizer to get the party started in the most delicious way. The best part? These can be made at least three days ahead — so you'll have plenty of time to focus on the rest of your holiday dishes.
Mini Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tarts
With just six ingredients, these adorably bite-sized tarts are as easy to make as they are to eat. This recipe only makes eight tarts, so you may want to double or triple it if you're serving a crowd.
Holiday Hot Spinach Dip
When in doubt, a simple hot dip is always the perfect appetizer. Creamy, cheesy, and flavorful, this holiday recipe is easy to make in bulk.
Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree
"This recipe was very easy and enjoyable to me and my guests liked it when it was served," says reviewer Karol Knoble. "It was fun to decorate too."
Easy Slow Cooker Ham
What's better than a holiday ham? A holiday ham that comes together in only two easy steps. If you're looking to spend your day outside of the kitchen, you'll love this perfect set-it-and-forget-it Christmas recipe.
Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib
The reviews on this top-rated recipe speak for themselves: "This is a foolproof method for making the best medium-rare prime rib," according to reviewer Haiku. "Your seasonings can be changed according to your preference, but what's listed works perfectly.
All-American Roast Beef
This classic roast beef recipe only requires about 5 minutes of hands-on time. It serves six, so this roast is perfect for small family holiday gatherings.
Fabulous Beef Tenderloin
A melt-in-your-mouth beef tenderloin is always a good idea, whether it's a holiday or just a regular weeknight. Even though this is certainly an impressive meal, you only need three ingredients to put it together.
Honey Glazed Ham
"Better than the famous honey baked ham at the store," user Kim Kebabjian DeWall says of this top-rated recipe. "I have some good tips! I used an ordinary Kirkland spiral ham from Costco ... about 8 pounds. I think buying a spiral ham is key because all the glaze can get into the slices."
Perfect Turkey
This perfectly seasoned and juicy bird is a show-stopping main dish. What more could you want for your holiday dinner table?
Cheesy Corn with Cream Cheese
This indulgent side dish is creamy, cheesy, and absolutely perfect for holiday serving. This recipe calls for frozen corn, but you could use canned if that's what you have on hand.
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
If you're not in the mood for a green bean casserole this year, try serving this healthier option instead. The buttery garlic sauce adds a special touch that even picky eaters will love.
Green Bean Casserole
Of course, a traditional green bean casserole is welcome on any holiday table. Complete with French fried onions and cream of mushroom soup, you'll want to bookmark this classic recipe for next year.
Roasted Baby Potatoes
"Simple, straight-forward, and great flavor," raves Soup Loving Nicole. "Fresh rosemary really makes a difference and I will add even more next time."
Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto
All you need for this delightful side are five minutes and three easy-to-find ingredients. If you want, you could assemble this recipe a day ahead and bake right before serving.
Basic Mashed Potatoes
Perfectly seasoned and just buttery enough, this is a fantastic recipe to keep in your back pocket. We love basic mashed potatoes because you can easily adjust the ingredients to suit your tastes.
Honey Roasted Carrots
Roasted carrots are a wonderful complement to the rest of your holiday meal. With just a little bit of honey and olive oil, this recipe is surprisingly flavorful.
Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole
The user who submitted this easy casserole says it's "like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding." If you're serving a crowd, you could easily double the recipe.
Apple Cobbler Crumble
Who doesn't love a 5-ingredient holiday dessert? If you try and love this recipe, you can make it again in the summertime with fresh peaches.
Simple Pumpkin Pie
Looking for a quick-yet-tasty seasonal dessert? Look no further than this classic pumpkin pie. You can put it together in a snap with just five ingredients.
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Kick your traditional pecan pie up a notch with decadent chocolate and a dose of Kentucky bourbon. Using a store-bought pie crust makes this recipe a breeze to prepare.
Christmas Tree Cupcakes
These festive cupcakes look like they took all day, but it's actually super easy to create the trees with a piping bag. Plus, a few edible "ornaments" add a welcome touch of sparkle.
Holiday Eggnog Pie
Don't drink your eggnog this year — eat it! We love this festive twist on a traditional buttermilk pie. If you want to add an extra kick, spike your pie with a bit of brandy extract.